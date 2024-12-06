Famous Veteran Faces More Serious Allegations Of Fabricating War Record: WATCH

Tim Kennedy continues to face more serious allegations of fabricating and exaggerating his military record.

The famous Green Beret and former UFC fighter is facing incredibly troubling and disturbing allegations that he exaggerated or outright fabricated entire parts of his war record in his best-selling book "Scars and Stripes."

The allegations went viral in a podcast released by "The Antihero Podcast" prior to Thanksgiving. For reasons YouTube won't explain, the podcast is now age restricted after going mega-viral.

The initial claims analyzed in the podcast focused on Kennedy's stories during the Battle of Firebase Anaconda in Afghanistan. Brent Tucker and Tyler Hoover questioned the former UFC fighter's stories about sniping people, lobbing grenades around like he was throwing a football, claiming people on the convoy shot people who looked at them wrong (an action Tucker defined as a war crime), using a rifle never issued by the United States military, screaming at the ground commander and much more. You can watch the entire initial podcast here, and make your own decision on if the evidence laid out by Tucker and Hoover is more credible than the claims Kennedy makes in his book.

Podcast doubles down on accusing Tim Kennedy of lying.

Well, anyone who thought this situation was going to die down and disappear simply hasn't been paying attention.

Kennedy released a video this week explaining his side of the story. While he addressed some of the more minor allegations, he completely ignored the bigger allegations of fabricating his war record.

"The Antihero Podcast" released a live stream Thursday night reacting to Tim's latest claims, and Brent came with more serious allegations of Kennedy lying.

The former Delta Force operator says he spoke with an instructor of Tim's who debunked more alleged lies Tim shared. The podcast also reacted to the famous veteran's claim that he's being targeted for political reasons. As I noted Thursday, the hosts of "The Antihero Podcast" are pretty conservative. For Kennedy to claim they're calling him out over politics makes no sense.

Check out the entire live stream below, and again, decide for yourself what you think about who is more credible. Also, make sure to let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

"The Antihero Podcast" has vowed more episodes are on the way, and judging from the Thursday night live stream, it's clear they're not playing games. Will Kennedy release another video or change his approach? Time will tell, but for now, Brent and Tyler continue to cook him and seem to be doing it while getting a lot of support. Let me know what you think of the situation at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.