Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders Invade Austin In Bikinis For A Couple Of Bachelorette Boat Days

Dallas Cowboys cheerleader Jessica Bowman isn't the only member of the squad preparing to tie the knot. After taking over Cabo back in March for her bachelorette party, some members of the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders invaded Austin, Texas this weekend.

Tori Skillings, who has four years under her belt as one of "America's Sweethearts," is also engaged and some of the squad made the trip for a couple of bikini boat days on a lake celebrating her bachelorette party.

Megan McElaney was one of the members of the Cowboys cheerleaders who made the trip to Austin for bikinis, boating, and bachelorette partying.

Tragically, her post isn't embeddable, but she had this to say, "El Capitán is getting married!! ⛵️👩🏼‍✈️ This weekend was everything and more! Love your Tor Tor!!"

The Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders enjoyed some bikini time on the water in Austin for a bachelorette party

Thankfully, McElaney wasn’t the only other cheerleader documenting the trip, otherwise it may have been lost to history without proper documentation of the action.

That would have been a disaster.

Kleine Powell, also on the boat in a bikini for Skillings' bachelorette weekend activities, shared what she captured and captioned, "What’s better than a boat day?? A boat day celebrating our bride @toriskills 🤍🪽⚓️."

Back in March, there wasn’t a lot of buzz surrounding the Cowboys. They weren’t doing much, and the bachelorette party served as a distraction at the time, albeit a small one.

Jerry Jones promised to change that. He said he was going to make a move either before or after the draft and he did. He added another weapon for Dak Prescott in a trade with the Steelers for George Pickens.

There's been some criticism of the move given Pickens is in the last year of his deal and has been known to find himself in interesting situations on the field that sometimes cost his team.

There's potential that he and CeeDee Lamb are an awesome wide receiver duo, but there are plenty of doubters. In short, this was a good time for another one of those headline-grabbing bikini bachelorette weekends from the cheerleaders.

How the Dallas Cowboys perform during the 2025 season is yet to be seen. The Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders, on the other hand, will have another very strong season of content. That's never been in doubt.