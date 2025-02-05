Cryin' Chuck Schumer Leads The Libs In A Fiery Chant That Should Have Republicans Terrified

Well, it was a good run. Big R Republicans have had it pretty nice these past four months, but, sadly, our run seems to have ended. Our watch is over. The jig is up.

All the good Donald J. Trump has done? Throw it out the window. Your liberal Aunt Karen who you've mocked for months now? She's got the upper hand now. She gets the last laugh.

The Dems, thirsty for momentum, have finally found some.

And I've got a warning for for all you MAGA truthers out there … pay ATTENTION to Chuck Schumer and the Libs here. Listen. Don't mock. Listen.

Because I'm thinking we're all in big, big trouble:

Are the Dems back, or what?

See? We are COOOOOKED! The Libs are back, baby! The Dems – down for months now – are BACK. Does Trump even bother coming into work today after that? I wouldn't. Now, clearly, I did, because I'm writing this, but I certainly didn't want to.

How do we compete with that? I mean, it's over, right? If 2028 was today, the Dems would win in a landslide after the American public caught a whiff of that chant.

We will win! We will win! …. *weird stumble and pause for quick changeup* … We won't rest! We won't rest! We won't rest!

Yeah, we are cooked. It's curtains. While Donald Trump is taking a blowtorch to the deep state, canceling insufferable DEI and apparently buying the Gaza Strip and turning it into a Buc-ee's (allegedly, of course), the Libs are pumping out content like THAT.

Chuck Schumer has been on an unbelievable run lately, too. He may be 74, but he's a spring chicken all of a sudden.

He put a piece of cheese on a raw burger last summer and got mocked for being a simp who can't grill, then he told us all our Super Bowl parties were canceled earlier this week because of the Tariffs, and now this.

What a legend. What a machine. What a chant.

Sorry Big Rs – it's over. The Libs are back. Clearly.



