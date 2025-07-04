‘Crazy Plane Lady’ Tiffany Gomas Shows Off Bikini, Guns For 4th Of July Fit

Tiffany Gomas might be seeing ghosts, but the rest of us are seeing fireworks in the aftermath of the former "crazy plane lady" readying herself for the 4th of July.

And to be clear, I’m not talking bottle rockets and bang snaps, Tiff – theoretically - brought the expensive stuff: fountains, cakes, mortars.

Like any proud patriot celebrating the U-S-of-A’s independence, Gomas’ party planning includes the essentials (assuming you’re stacked like Tiffany Gomas, can handle a firearm, and enjoy tapping the Rockies): multiple guns, a Coors Light hat, and a red, white and blue star-filled bikini. About the only thing she’s missing is Kid Rock. But the day is young.

Nothing’s impossible.

Here we sit, hours before Joey Chestnut dunks upwards of 70 buns into water in an attempt to house yet another Mustard Belt, and all we can think about are the buns that Tiffany Gomas will be bringing to her party, courtesy of what she’s labeled her "4th of July fit."

This is what it’s all about kids. We haven’t even reached noon. The suns out. Most hot dogs haven’t settled onto the grill just yet. Beers (maybe) remain on ice and Lee Greenwood’s God Bless the USA is still resting comfortably on volume level 5. Yet Tiffany has already provided the firecrackers.

Pro move from Gomas. The same Gomas who triggered the blue-haired, homemade-deodorant-wearing, kale-eating Libs just over a year ago with her support of the red, white and blue and Ultra Right Beer – described by the company as "Woke-Free American Beer" - in a United States-loving bikini.

Who doesn’t remember the day she dropped that memorable beer/bikini slice of Americana on us? Like Shaq breaking the hoop in New Jersey and Reggie Bush carving up the Fresno State defense, I won’t soon forget that Gomas gift.

What a run. Hell, what a holiday. Trump’s back. Chestnut’s back and Tiffany Gomas is going suns out buns and guns out!

God Bless America!

Follow along on X @OhioAF or email me: anthony.farris@outkick.com