3 Winning Weening Wagers For 2025 Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest

The GOAT, Joey Chestnut, returns to the 2025 Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest after getting banned last year for partnering with Impossible Foods, Nathan's vegan competitor. But, all is right with the world now, as Chestnut looks to win his 17th Mustard Belt in Coney Island, Brooklyn, New York on July 4 at the Super Bowl for Major League Eating (MLE).

If you think Chestnut lost his fastball because of the year-long hiatus, think again. In fact, FanDuel doesn't even offer a winner in the men's bracket. Instead, you can bet "Joey Chestnut vs. The Field" or "Winner without Joey Chestnut" markets. I.e., Chestnut winning the Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest is a foregone conclusion.

Patrick Bertoletti is the 2024 "paper champion," scarfing down 58 hot dogs and buns (HDB) in Chestnut's absence. That's well short of Chestnut's world record of 76 HBD that he ate in 2021. Chestnut's lowest HBD is 54 in 2010. Miki Sudo won her record 10th Pink Belt last year by downing a women's record 51 HBD.

Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest Rules

There is a 10-minute time limit for eating the most HBD.

The top five eaters in the field get a paycheck.

A mustard-yellow belt is awarded to the men's champion, and the ladies' winner receives a pink-colored strap.

Water and other beverages are allowed.

Condiments are permitted but usually not used.

Hot dogs chewed as the final buzzer goes off, count, if swallowed.

Sloppy eating and puking can lead to penalties.

A sudden death "eat-off" will break a tie at the end of regulation.

2025 Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest Betting Odds

The odds are courtesy of FanDuel as of 3:50 p.m. ET Thursday, July 3.

Joey Chestnut vs. The Field

Joey Chestnut (-1800)

Any Other Winner (+720)

Winner without Joey Chestnut

Patrick Bertoletti (-170)

James Webb (+350)

Geoffrey Esper (+380)

Nick Wehry (+1500)

Ricardo Corbucci (+4500)

Max Stanford (+5000)

Derek Hendrickson (+7500)

George Chiger (+7500)

Radim Dvoracek (+7500)

Gideon Oji (+7500)

Adrian Morgan (+7500)

Darrien Thomas (+7500)

Cameron Meade (+7500)

Jerome Burns (+7500)

Women's Bracket

Miki Sudo (-1800)

Michelle Lesco (+1600)

Domenica Dee (+2000)

Tandra Childress (+4000)

Katie Prettyman (+4500)

Larell Marie Mele (+5000)

Jocelyn Young (+7500)

Kelly Lewis (+7500)

Laura Beitler (+7500)

Camille O'Brien (+7500)

Isabeau Prettyman (+7500)

Madison Barone (+7500)

Cherish Brown (+7500)

Elizabeth Salgado (+7500)

Joey Chestnut UNDER 71.5 Hot Dogs (-112) via FanDuel

The Michael Jordan of competitive eating has only eclipsed this number four times in his 16 Nathan's victories. Two of those wins were in easier conditions due to COVID restrictions in New York. Lastly, temperatures in Brooklyn on Friday are expected to be in the mid-80s. The hotter it is outside, the more stale the buns become. That, and sweat, can affect an eater's bun-dunking technique.

Geoffrey Esper: Winner without Joey Chestnut (+380) via FanDuel

He was the odds-on favorite (-115) to win last year's Nathan's, but finished second, eating five fewer HBD than Bertoletti (58-53), despite setting a personal record. It was Esper's fourth consecutive second-place finish in the Nathan's. He is a versatile eater with records in SPAM, chicken wings, strawberry shortcake, etc., and third in the MLE. At these odds, and with his experience, Esper is worth a shot.

Nick Wehry (-145) vs. Miki Sudo via DraftKings

DraftKings has matchup markets for the 2025 Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest, and this pits a married couple against each other. While Sudo set the women's record last year, Wehry ate more HBD than his wife in their previous three appearances in the contest. Wehry devoured 47.5 franks at a qualifier last month, and Sudo ate 48+ HBD twice.

