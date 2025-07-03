PETA Dopes Want To Crash Joey Chestnut's Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest Return Party

This year's Fourth of July is going to be momentous. Not just because it's the 249th anniversary of the greatest country on Earth, the United States of America, it also marks the return of the greatest competitive eater of our time, or any other, Joey Chestnut, to the Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest.

So, of course, those weirdos at PETA have decided to come out and harsh everyone's wiener-eating mellow.

According to TMZ, PETA — known for not liking live animal mascots and suggesting that the Easter eggs at the White House Easter egg roll be replaced by potatoes — has plans to crash the Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest this year.

Trying to upstage the return of the king, huh? Good luck with that.

The organization will reportedly have their mascot, Tommy Tofu — I'm not making that up — and his "PETA pals" outside the event on Coney Island in an effort to dissuade hungry fans from guzzling some glizzies of their own.

Which seems like a lot of wasted energy. Anyone who is going to go out and watch people eat dozens of hot dogs in 10 minutes has probably already made up their mind on how they feel about hot dogs: they're all for them.

I've got no issue with vegan dogs — haven't had one myself, but I'm sure they're alright — but I do have an issue with people that insist on ruining others' good times, and that's what PETA seems to like doing more than anything.

If you don't like hot dogs, don't go and don't tune in (if you have a weak stomach, you probably don't want to tune in either).

Also, it kind of made me laugh that it was specified that the protests would be "outside" the event. Probably a smart call considering what happened a few years ago when some protesting morons decided to rush the stage.

Back in 2022, Chestnut grabbed a protester around the neck as security wrestled him off-stage, and still managed to win his 15th title despite the disruption.