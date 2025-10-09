Crazy Katie Porter, Who Allegedly Scalded Her Husband With Mashed Potatoes, Chews Out Staffer In New Video

This Katie Porter … Man. How am I so late to this party? This chick is NUTS. She might be the most insane person in politics, and that's saying something.

Normally, I'd let this slide. I would. I don't want to give attention to insane Dems like this. She's running for California Governor – some consider her a FRONTRUNNER! – and I don't want to give her free pub.

Again, if it was anyone else, I'd ignore it. But this gal? I simply can't ignore her. She's too much of a pistol. Too much of a firecracker. She's right in my wheelhouse.

Let's dive in, shall we?

First, some context: Porter, a former Dem lawmaker who is now running for Governor, went mega-viral this week for going NUTS on some poor CBS reporter for – get this – asking a follow-up question.

That's right. This psychopath went bananas because a reporter asked a follow-up question. Enjoy:

Katie Porter has a colorful past

Amazing. The lighting. The angle. The back-and-forth. It's so perfect for the Democratic Party. Couldn't have drawn it up any better myself.

Anyway, that's old news, and technically, so is the next clip I'm about to show you. But, it's now been resurfaced since Porter's back in the cycle, and buddy, it is a DOOZY.

Here's Katie's absolutely ridiculous call with Joe Biden's then-Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm in July 2021. I'm sorry you have to sit through the first 1:20 of this crap, but believe me, the payoff is WORTH IT:

Holy cow! What a moment. What a transition from Katie. Seamless. She goes right from talking EV cars and charging Chevy Volts, to telling her staffer to ‘GET OUT OF MY F--KING SHOT!’ without so much as a hesitation. Just rolls right off her tongue, almost like she'd done it before.

Hell, it sounds like she does this multiple times a day! Just ask her ex-husband:

"When she gets angry, she will claw and scratch her arms and then say to me ‘Look what you made me do!’"

Oh my. I cannot get enough of this chick. I'm all in. I don't know how it took so long for me to find her, but I'm WIDE awake now.

And here's the best part: the weirdos out in California actually consider her a frontrunner! Could you imagine if this lunatic replaced Gavin Newsom? She makes him look normal. Do you understand how hard that is to do?

I can't wait for her to stumble into some real power. Imagine her and Trump in the same room together? Put that presser on Pay-Per-View and you'd make a billion dollars. Easy.

PS: Does this chick give off Dolores Umbridge vibes or what?