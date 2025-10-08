Nasty Woke Democrat Crashes Out During Interview In Pathetic Fashion: WATCH

Katie Porter doesn't seem able to answer incredibly basic and simple questions

Democrat Katie Porter had an all-time hilarious meltdown during an interview.

Porter served as a member of the House of Representatives for three terms before leaving Congress to run for Governor of California.

She comes off as a comically miserable person. That's not ideal if you're hoping to win a major office in America.

The idea is to be liked. Not to be abrasive, rude and unpleasant.

Katie Porter crashes out during interview over basic questions.

Yashar Ali posted a video Tuesday night of Porter speaking with CBS News California Investigates correspondent Julie Watts.

To say it was a trainwreck would be an understatement. Porter was asked a basic and simple question about winning over people who voted for Trump, and it was off to the races from there.

Seems like a simple enough question.

Wrong.

"I don't want to have an unhappy experience with you, and I don't want this all on camera," a clearly flustered and boiling Porter said.

What a truly wild and insane thing to say to a reporter. Check out the video from Yashar below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

What a truly unhinged moment from the Democrat wokester. Imagine if a Republican behaved this way. It would be talked about for weeks.

To be clear, the reporter was incredibly polite and asking the most basic vanilla questions imaginable. Yet, Porter crashed out like a spoiled child who didn't get their way.

Is this how unprepared for any line of unexpected questioning Democrats are these days? Say whatever you want about President Donald Trump, but that man loves nothing more than taking questions. He turns basic Oval Office meetings into full-blown press conferences and comedy hours.

Porter hears something she doesn't like and flips out. Do we all see the difference?

You think Gavin Newsom has been bad for California? Wait to see how bad things will get if Katie Porter is the state's next Governor.

Lastly, if you want to hear one of the best riffs on the internet, check out Tim Dillon mocking "lunch lady" Katie Porter and her behavior during Congressional hearings.

Grab your favorite snack to enjoy, and be sure to send me your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.