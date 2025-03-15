Cracker Barrel's New Country Girl Has America Buzzing

It's finally happened. After three years on OutKick's (un)official Cracker Barrel beat, my two favorite things have collided: hot girls, and the Sunrise Sampler.

I knew if I waited long enough, it would happen. I just had to bide my time. Take my licks. Punch that clock. And finally, she's here. Right there, on those iconic rocking chairs, belting out what I believe could be the song of the summer.

Cracker Barrel – the finest establishment this side of the Mississippi – finally has a face. A voice. An identity to bring them into the 21st century.

Is she the next Loretta Lynn? Maybe. You tell me.

Welcome to the show, Emily Ann Roberts. Let's cook us up a winner:

Cracker Barrel and Emily Ann Roberts are the ticket

What a BANGER. What a backdrop. What a collab. Doesn't get better than hot girls and breakfast, and Cracker Barrel just delivered an absolute home run.

Admittedly, I've never heard of this chick. I love country music. It's all I listen to. 90s country. 2000s country. 2010s country. Gun to my head, I'll even throw on some Post Malone/Blake Shelton on the way to golf tomorrow. Not my favorite, but still gets the job done.

But, this Emily Ann? Never crossed my radar – until now. You plop yourself on one of them iconic Cracker Barrel rocking chairs and sound like that? Buddy, you're gonna grab my attention. And Emily here has it now.

Where is this ride gonna take us? No clue. But I'm excited to find out.

Big few weeks for Cracker Barrel, by the way. First, they waged war on the Waffle House over eggs. Then, they came under fire for said eggs by insufferable PETA. Now, they're rolling out new country star Emily Ann Roberts, and putting the rest of the breakfast industry on notice.

You've been warned. Cracker Barrel and Emily are here to stay. Get on board, or get out.

Sunrise Samplers for everyone!