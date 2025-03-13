Cracker Barrel Under Attack By The Wokest Scumbags In America

The inevitable has happened: PETA is taking aim at Cracker Barrel (and Waffle House) over their ongoing egg war.

That's right – egg war!

For those who were asleep at the wheel last month, a nasty little battle between the two chains broke out over the price of eggs. Because Joe Biden slaughtered 30 million chickens last year, the price of eggs has skyrocketed (although they're already coming back down, thank you, Trump!).

Some chains, like Waffle House, have adjusted to the chicken outage by adding a 50-cent surcharge on eggs. Sad. Also, a tough look given that eggs are usually a staple at breakfast joints.

It was a nasty move at the time, but one I understood. You gotta do whatcha gotta do. We're fighting for every inch right now.

However, there's more than one way to skin a cat. Cracker Barrel – one of the greatest establishments on this planet – chose to go the opposite route, and NOT increase the price of eggs.

Instead, they took aim at Waffle House with a couple passive-aggressive social media posts, and it was GAME ON.

All caught up now? Good. Now, let's check in with PETA – easily the most insufferable group in America – and see which side they choose in this war:

No vegan eggs!

That disgusting, un-American imagery is set up right between the Cracker Barrel/Waffle House locations on Montgomery’s east side, according to PETA.

Of course, they had more to say about the matter in a fancy press release:

Following a ridiculous feud between meaty eateries Waffle House and Cracker Barrel over the former’s 50-cent surcharge per egg, PETA has erected a sky-high message on Montgomery’s east side, just a stone’s throw from both chains, to remind everyone that it’s actually hens in the egg industry who pay the highest price—their lives—and to urge everyone to try widely available, delicious vegan eggs.

PETA’s message appears as a bird flu outbreak continues to spread across the U.S., infecting dozens of people over the last year alone, resulting in one human death so far, and the slaughter of over 30 million chickens in 2025.

"Cramming birds by the tens of thousands into filthy factory farm sheds that serve as disease incubators before hauling them to slaughter is both cruel and dangerous," said PETA President Ingrid Newkirk. "Vegan eggs are pandemic-proof, and PETA encourages everyone to choose them and leave the birds in peace."

Hey, PETA – piss off. Nobody wants vegan eggs. Nobody in the history of time has voluntarily asked for a vegan egg. If they do, they have purple hair and identify as a cat. And, frankly, those folks ain't eating at the Cracker Barrel.

What a scumbag move here by these lunatics. Attacking Cracker Barrel? No sir. Not on my watch. I take the Cracker Barrel beat here at OutKick seriously, and I won't allow this woke sign to go unnoticed.

I urge everyone to drop what they're doing, and head to your nearest Cracker Barrel, and order up as many Sunrise Samplers as possible. Maybe mix in a Grandma's Breakfast while you're at it.

Grab you a Best of Conway Twitty CD while you're there, and then scoop up some candy from WWII on the way out. There. The perfect way to spend a Thursday afternoon.

That's how you fight back. You can't give these lunatics an inch. If you do, we'll all be eating vegan eggs by Memorial Day.

And nobody wants to live in that America.



