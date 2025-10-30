Cracker Barrel Has A Suggestion For Trump's East Wing Remodel

The fall of Cracker Barrel earlier this year needs to be studied in marketing classes across the country for years to come.

But, to be fair, so does the current rise back to the top. Fair is fair, and if we're going to dump on Cracker Barrel for an awful, woke redesign, we have to commend them for coming back down to earth with grace and aplomb.

The latest heater from the Barrel? They weighed in on the ongoing "controversy" surrounding Donald Trump's White House remodel. And by "controversy," I mean the Libs suddenly give a damn about something they literally have never given a damn about before.

But, of course, it's "tRuMp," so now they care. Incredible.

Anyway, here's Cracker Barrel's two cents:

The Libs are so easily triggered

No. 1 … if Trump actually tore down the East Wing and put a Cracker Barrel in there, he would immediately be the GOAT president. Wouldn't even be close. He needs something to put him ahead of Reagan, and that would 100% be it.

God, I would love that. Either a Cracker Barrel or a Hooters. The Libs would literally explode. They would cease to exist.

But that's what they're pretty much doing right now anyway, and it's all because Trump's remodeling the East Wing. That's it! He's making it a ballroom. Who gives a shit? I mean, what are we DOING here?

The government has been shut down for a MONTH (has anyone noticed yet?), and instead of reopening it, the Libs are A) bitching about this ballroom, and B) voting AGAINST a reopening for the 13th (!!!) time last night.

Incredible.

Anyway, Cracker Barrel's logo redesign was a disaster from top to bottom. They course-corrected.

Trump ain't course-correcting. Frankly, I hope he leans into it even more and really triggers the Libs. I want him to make it look like the Death Star.

Make them all melt.