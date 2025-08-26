Cracker Barrel Ditches Hated New Logo, Brings Back Classic ‘Old Timer’ Design

Just when you thought Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce announcing their engagement was going to dominate the news cycle, here comes Cracker Barrel from the top rope to announce that the fresh new logo of theirs that everyone hated is dead.

The company has taken a beating in recent days, and for good reason. They decided to take the old log that everyone liked with that old guy sitting next to a barrel and replace it with the most bland, generic logo imaginable.

Well, on Tuesday, the company revealed in a statement to Fox Business that the old logo is now the new logo, and the new logo that replaced the old logo is now the old logo.

By that, I mean the logo everyone likes is back.

"We thank our guests for sharing your voices and love for Cracker Barrel," the statement reads. "We said we would listen, and we have. Our new logo is going away and our ‘Old Timer’ will remain. At Cracker Barrel, it’s always been – and always will be – about serving up delicious food, warm welcomes, and the kind of country hospitality that feels like family. As a proud American institution, our 70,000 hardworking employees look forward to welcoming you to our table soon."

The power still belongs to the people; it almost brings a tear to your eye… now, let's get McDonald's to bring back the original Snack Wraps, not these poser new ones.

This was the only choice Cracker Barrel had. It's easier to change the logo back than to revert all the remodeled dining rooms and the wussified peg games that people hate too.

It just makes you wonder what they were ever thinking. I remember reading that they were going for a "modern and minimalist" approach, which made me wonder if whoever had that idea had ever even been to a Cracker Barrel.

When you go there, you don't want "modern and minimal." You want the exact opposite: old-timey with tons of random s--t on the walls.

Despite the about-face, the change will go down in history among some of the most bone-headed marketing and business moves ever alongside New Coke, Target selling tuck-friendly swimsuits, and putting Dylan Mulvaney's mug on a can of Bud Light.

The decision to roll out the new logo lost the company $143 million in market value and led to tons of criticism and parodies, including some from the White House.