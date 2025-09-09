Cracker Barrel Admits Total Defeat With Latest Social Media Message

Cracker Barrel is finally admitting putting lipstick on this pig was the wrong approach.

Cracker Barrel CEO Julie Masino and her black-rimmed glasses mafia underlings finally admitted defeat on Tuesday in a sobering social media post.

The whitewashing of the walls inside Cracker Barrels across the country will stop. The removal of beloved Cracker Barrel artifacts from the walls will stop. The de-Cracker Barreling of Cracker Barrel is over, according to Masino's social media team.

Cracker Barrel's leadership is in full surrender mode.

Allegedly.

"You’ve shared your voices in recent weeks not just on our logo, but also on our restaurants. We’re continuing to listen," Masino's PR team announced on Tuesday via social media.

"Today, we’re suspending our remodels. If your restaurant hasn’t been remodeled, you don’t need to worry, it won’t be. With our recent announcement that our ‘Old Timer’ logo will remain, along with our bigger focus in the kitchen and on your plate, we hope that today’s step reinforces that we hear you," the team added while finally acknowledging that the food needs a major overhaul.

Maybe Julie is reading OutKick. Maybe she saw my report from Labor Day weekend when my family was served its final Cracker Barrel breakfast until something drastic happens inside the kitchen.

I actually went into that Cracker Barrel meal hoping things had changed for the company. I wanted to feel the nostalgia of those Florida trips up and down I-75 where we would beg my dad to take us to Cracker Barrel in Tennessee.

It didn't happen.

Now, based on what Julie's PR minions are saying, the company is finally admitting what we tried to tell them all along — stop trying to be cool with New York hipsters and cook up a kick-ass breakfast that makes little kids beg their parents to eat at Cracker Barrel.

If you want future generations to support your restaurant, give them a solid meal value, solid service and a sense of home.

Simple.

Cracker Barrel was COOKED the minute I saw this on TikTok

CEO Julie's decision to do a media tour in late August will be dissected by MBA students for years to come. Her decision to go on "Good Morning America" and tell Michael Strahan that customers welcomed logo changes and whitewashing Cracker Barrel's wood walls was catostrophic.

Then, after her PR team didn't do her any favors, Julie's marketing team decicded, two days later, to go forward with a rebranding party in NYC's Meatpacking District where local woke influencers were invited to do dinner in the middle of the street.

The expectation was that the influencers would rave about Cracker Barrel's new food offerings.

Eight days later, I took my family to Cracker Barrel only to be served fork and knife pancakes. If you're serving pancakes that 8-year-old boys can't cut with the side of their fork, you're done.

It turns out I was right and now Cracker Barrel is finally admitting the issues run deeper than a logo.

The lipstick on a pig approach got Julie into this mess. Now let's see if she can put on her black-rimmed glasses and save this pig before its pending death becomes a reality.

Odds are she'll be gone soon, and a new CEO will be tasked with saving the pig.

Stay tuned.