Courteney Cox Turns Back The Clock In Her Silk Robe, Mets Announcer In The Doghouse & Clay Challenges Newsom

Final Hump Day of September. How is that possible? What's going on here? Frankly, this happens every single year.

The winter and spring months go by so slowly. It's a crawl. It's a battle. The summer usually starts fast and then hits a snag around mid-July.

But the fall? Blink, and she's gone. Week 0 was one month ago today. One month! This time next week, we'll be in October. That ain't a bad thing, by the way. Best month of the year by a MILE. We'll get there in due time, though. First? We respect September.

Welcome to a Hump Day Nightcaps – the one where we turn back the clock with Courteney Cox at 61, and go from there.

What else? I've got Mets announcer Gary Cohen checking in with an incredible dose of hypocriticism, the TikTok Libs guzzling Tylenol to stick it to Trump, and Cody Bellinger had himself a BIG time celebrating the Yankees' playoff-clinching win over Chicago. You'll see.

Grab you something with alcohol and ice – don't get me started on ice – and settle in for a Hump Day 'Cap!

Ice! (And Gavin)

Fine! You got me started.

I need to start class with a question that came up last night while I was angrily cleaning up 47 ice cubes off my kitchen floor:

Are we the only family in the world who can't find an ice-maker that functions correctly? Is it user-error? Bad luck?

This is the third straight house I've owned where the ice-maker in the fridge refuses to play ball. Third! I'm 32. Can't hide money. (I don't have any, I'm currently in BIG trouble, but whatever).

It'll work fine for a few days, and then BAM – you go to get something out of the freezer, like the First Lady did last night, and 900 ice cubes come pouring out. It happens everywhere we go.

They either A) get jammed in the ice hole (hey now!), B) overflow to the point of no return (like last night), or C) it just doesn't make ice for DAYS.

That happened to us last week. The freezer just … stopped making ice. No reason at all. It just stopped. And now, a week later, it's making too much? Are we idiots? I assume so, but I don't know.

Anyway, all that to transition to … Gavin Newsom shockingly (not at all) going on Jimmy Kimmel last night and talking nonsense about ICE and the 2028 election.

Incredible:

Where do we stand on Gary Cohen?

Amazing. Welcome back to late night, Jimbo! Missed you. Honestly, I'm just tired of the whole Kimmel story at this point. Feels like it's run its course.

Him trying to act like some sort of hero last night was rich. He's not a martyr. He's a guy who has shit ratings who got taken off the air because he lied. He will almost certainly be out next year when his contract is up. Spare us the fake tears, Jimmy. We're good.

As for Gavin … after he spent all night demanding that ICE agents be unmasked (again, rich coming from him after 2020), two officers were killed today in Dallas. FBI officials have since said the rounds contained "messages that are anti-ICE in nature."

Great platform to run on, Gavin!

Speaking of divisive platforms, did y'all see this little move by Mets announcer Gary Cohen last night?

I wrote about it this morning, and boy, some of you got PISSED at me. Not because I defended Cohen — although I do think it's a little weird to leave your team in the middle of a playoff race to attend the funeral of a non-family member – but because I bashed him for THIS earlier this season:

Courteney checks back in, a wild night of playoff baseball & Tylenol!

Hey, Gary Cohen – how about you piss right the hell off with the Matt Shaw hate. You no longer have any room to talk here. None. Zero. Courtney

The absolute NUTS on you to badmouth Shaw for skipping a game for a funeral, knowing that you skipped a game in April because your DOG died, is insane. Truly insane.

Maybe I'm in the minority here, but I don't think you should be skipping work because your dog died. Sorry. I certainly don't think you should be dumping on other people for missing work if you did that.

Perhaps it's because I grew up with dogs, and they all died, and I'm just numb to it now? Maybe it's because I come from a family of Gun Dog trainers? Maybe it's because I have two kids now and have since figured out that they are infinitely harder to take care of than dogs?

But I equate missing work because your dog died to taking the day off of work because it's your birthday. That's insane to me.

Anyway, some of you are PISSED at me today – Nathan from NOLA is demanding a public apology – and that's fine. I just think skipping a broadcast because your 91-year-old dog died, and then questioning a player for missing a game because he went to Charlie Kirk's funeral, is a little have your cake and eat it, too-ish. That's all.

OK, for those of you not polishing off your pitchforks right now (Nathan excluded), let's rapid-fire this Hump Day class into a Hump Night. First up? BIG night of playoff baseball last night!

Wild scenes from the Yankees clubhouse, for multiple reasons. That one stung me last night as a Sox fan, but it is what it is. For those not paying attention, this final week of the MLB regular season has the potential to be an all-timer.

Tigers are collapsing. Indians are suddenly atop the AL Central. Astros might miss the postseason altogether. Mets and Reds are fighting over in the NL. The MIAMI MARLINS are somehow only four games out with five to play. I'm rooting for Joe's Reds, personally, but this was a tough look last night:

Not great! Come on, Cincinnati! Let's tighten it up.

OK, two quickies on the way out. First? Let's head on over to TikTok and check in on the pregnant liberal women on the heels of Trump's big Tylenol announcement this week:

Imagine just … taking Tylenol … for no reason whatsoever other than to stick it to Trump and RFK Jr. Imagine waking up and living that sort of existence. You live your whole life just based on what someone else says.

Trump could say he's cured cancer and liberal white women would choose death instead. It's amazing.

And here's the funny part … if you live with a MAHA mom – I do – this won't impact you at all. They're four steps ahead of Trump and RFK here.

MAHA moms have been crapping on Tylenol for YEARS now. They hate the stuff. One time I accidentally came home from the store with Tylenol instead of whatever homeopathic medicine I was supposed to buy, and you would've thought I walked in with a bomb. It was anarchy. I thought my wife was going to perform an exorcism.

And then, I assume, I went to make a drink after getting a scolding, and the ice-maker exploded on my kitchen floor. Just a guess.

How's THAT for putting a bow on this class? Impressive.

OK, take us home, Courteney Cox! She's 61, has a new fragrance out, and just celebrated the 31-year anniversary of the Friends premiere.

Big week.

See you tomorrow.

