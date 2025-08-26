Couple Under Investigation For Allegedly Joining The Mile High Club During Flight To Hawaii

The Mile High Club made headlines again after a Delta couple’s alleged sex act during flight to Hawaii.

Here we go again. Another couple is being accused of being too horny on a plane. When are people going to learn? You can’t have sex of any kind in a crowded cabin.

Not with any sort of respectful privacy anyway. Joining the exclusive Mile High Club in your seats isn’t given the same amount of reverence as doing so in a bathroom.

A Connecticut couple learned this lesson back in July when their mid-flight sex acts in their seats were reported to a flight attendant, and they were arrested.

Pack your bags, football fans! OutKick is sending one lucky winner and a friend to Athens for Georgia vs. Alabama. Travel’s on us, VIP tickets in hand, and bragging rights for life. Enter Now!

Now we have a similar situation aboard a Delta flight from Minneapolis to Honolulu, according to TMZ. A couple is accused by fellow passengers of engaging in oral sex.

The claims are now being investigated. A passenger told TMZ that he saw a woman performing oral sex on a man under a blanket and the alleged acts were recorded.

SIGN UP for The Daily OutKick. New Look, Same Attitude.

FBI Agents Met the Plane in Hawaii After Mile High Club Allegations Against Couple

The Mile High Club isn’t for everybody. People will take out their phones in a heartbeat to record it, and they'll turn you into the flight crew so fast your head will spin.

But these very same people will be the ones who aren’t clapping when a couple seals the deal in the bathroom. This sort of mixed messaging encourages attempts in the seats.

If, and it's a big if, we want our flights cleaned up, we need to be consistent.

We're not going to go for the Mile High Club attempts in your seats. It's not going to happen, but we will applaud when you emerge from the cramped bathrooms.

Let's agree to set the standard there and move forward. If you want to start the vacation off mid-flight, then respectfully head to a vacant plane bathroom.

TMZ added that the FBI and deputies at the airport in Hawaii did meet the plane when it landed. No arrests were made, and it's in the hands of the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Hawaii to review and decide if there will be any charges.