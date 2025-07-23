Couple Arrested After Being Spotted Joining The Mile High Club In Their Seats

It's not a good idea to attempt to join the Mile High Club from your seats with other passengers on the plane.

A horny Connecticut couple was arrested over the weekend after they allegedly couldn’t wait until their flight from New York to Florida landed before getting it on.

Hell, they couldn't wait long enough to leave their seats one at a time, then squeeze into one of the plane's bathrooms to enter the Mile High Club, according to witnesses.

Among the witnesses to their morning mid-flight sex acts were two juveniles, says the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office. They let their mother know about it and she flagged down a JetBlue flight attendant.

The NY Post reports that the mother approached the flight attendant around 10:28 am on July 19 and claimed her two children had witnessed a couple engage in sexual activity in their seats.

The flight attendant alleges that she then caught the couple from Connecticut, Trista L. Reilly, 43, and Christopher Drew Arnold, 42, in the act.

Getting caught in the middle of alleged Mile High Club activities isn't the best way to start a trip to Florida

The flight attendant claims to have witnessed Reilly "making up-and-down movements with her head while she was face down on Mr. Arnold’s lap."

The two minors corroborated the flight attendant's version of events and shortly after the plane landed at Sarasota Bradenton International Airport around 11:30 am, Reilly and Arnold were arrested.

The Connecticut couple's alleged mid-flight activities led to them both being charged. The fact that two kids had witnessed it didn’t help matters.

Reilly and Arnold were charged with lewd or lascivious exhibition, specifically in the presence of minors. The couple were released from jail on Monday, The Post reports.

That's one way to get your summer trip to Florida started. Not ideal whatsoever, but if we're lucky, they learned a valuable lesson.

That lesson is, needless to say, to conduct any and all Mile High Club activities in the privacy of a cramped bathroom like everyone else.