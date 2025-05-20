Couple Of Mom Of The Year Nominees Were Arrested For Leaving Their Kids In Car While They Got Drunk In Bar

A couple of Arizona moms were arrested earlier this month after police say they left their four kids in a car while they went to the bar and got drunk. The two mom of the year nominees tried to convince the police that they went to the bathroom and were only gone for 10 to 15 minutes.

Officers from the Glendale Police Department didn’t buy their story. For one, they had been there on the scene for almost 45 minutes by the time the two moms showed up at the car where their kids had been left unattended.

Add that to the fact that the police say the two women "smelled like alcohol" and had "slurred speech" when they finally arrived and the trip to the bathroom story fell apart quickly. The night out for the moms ended in their arrest.

On March 8, around 11 p.m., police received a call from someone who found a small child running around a parking lot alone. The child led the witness to an unlocked car where three more children were found inside.

The Glendale Police Department posted bodycam footage of the incident on Facebook which shows them arriving at the scene, looking for the adults responsible for the four kids, and then the interactions with the two women after they returned to the car.

The estimated age of the four kids, from one of the officers in the video, is four and under. During a search of the vehicle while they tried to locate the moms, an officer also found a large bag of marijuana in the unlocked glove compartment.

Why not? You're already leaving the four kids in an unlocked car. What's a bag of weed in the glove compartment at that point?

In the bodycam video, one of the moms can be heard telling officers that she had been gone for 10 to 15 minutes using the bathroom. She finally admitted that while they were using the bathroom at the bar and, while doing so, they did get a drink.

When officers informed her that they had been there for almost 45 minutes, she tried to explain that she didn’t have her phone with her and didn’t realize how long she was at the bar.

"Please don’t take my kids away from me. Like seriously, they’re the only things I’ve got. I know this is super, super bad," she reportedly said.

Super bad is one way to put it. Both of the moms eventually admitted that the "bathroom break" included drinks at the bar.

They were arrested, and the small children were taken to the hospital by the Glendale Fire Department to be evaluated.

The police department wrapped up their post with these words of wisdom for any other potential mom of the year nominees:

"We’re thankful to the Good Samaritans who stepped in and did the right thing. It’s a strong reminder: leaving kids alone—especially while under the influence—is not only irresponsible, it’s illegal."