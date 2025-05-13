Tennessee Cops Took Drunk Woman To A Hotel Where One Of Them Slept With Her Instead Of Doing DUI Investigation

In the latest edition of Tennessee cops gone wild, a couple of deputies were fired last summer after they took a drunk woman to a hotel after responding to a call about a woman slumped over in a damaged car.

One of those former Shelby County Sheriff's Office deputies admitted to having sex with the married woman. FOX 13 reports that they could both be losing their ability to work in Tennessee law enforcement.

The now-former SCSO Deputies Sheldon Smith and Michael Yzaguirre found the woman "obviously intoxicated" behind the wheel of her car, according to their termination records.

Instead of arresting her or conducting any sort of investigation into the possible DUI and the assault she also claimed her husband had committed, they took her to a hotel room. Not the best of decisions on their part.

The incident happened on June 9,2024. Smith responded to the call, reportedly didn't check the woman's route to determine what had caused damage to her vehicle, didn’t conduct a field sobriety test or look into her assault claims.

The former deputies will be appearing before a committee to determine if they should lose their law enforcement certificate

The SCSO says that he instead removed his body-worn camera and took her to a hotel with Yzaguirre, who was off-duty at the time. Records state, FOX 13 reports, that Smith left the woman in the hotel room and wasn’t aware that Yzaguirre had stayed.

The two initially lied about the woman's level of intoxication. Yzaguirre, a former "Deputy of the Month," also told Smith to file a false report before finally confessing to investigators what had actually happened.

The SCSO reported that Yzaguirre had sex with the woman "who - by his own admission - was unable to fully consent to the encounter due to the level of her intoxication."

Smith was terminated on June 21. Several weeks later on August 9, Yzaguirre was also relieved of his duties. They will now go before the Peace, Officer, Standards and Training (POST) Committee on Thursday.

The informal hearing will include a vote by the POST Committee to determine if they should face losing their law enforcement certificate. That will determine if they proceed with formally deciding if the former deputies should be decertified.

If that isn't yes vote material, I don’t know what is.