Woman Goes Viral Carrying Her Drunk Friend Home On Her Back Like A Backpack

Everyone could use a friend like this. A friend that's willing to go above and beyond the call in order to make sure that you make it home in one piece after a long night out.

We've all been there before, well, most of us. You head out for a night of fun with your friends and things end up getting away from you. It happens.

The next thing you know, you're waking up the next morning with little to no memory of what went down the night before. You have no idea how you made it back.

If you're hanging out with the wrong crowd there's no telling what could happen. You making it home isn't a priority and ends up being hit or miss.

If you have a friend like this woman, you can go balls to the wall without any hesitation. If it gets out of hand, and you end up getting drunk and passing out, she's going to wear your ass like a backpack and carry you home.

Most of the time, this level of heroic action goes unrecognized. The woman making sure her friend gets home is shown little love by the general public. This isn't one of those occasions.

The woman used the power of friendship to carry her drunk friend to a seat on the subway

The woman using the "power of friendship" boarded the subway and was greeted by the folks on the car as the hero that she is. As soon as she sat down, with her friend on her back, she was told by multiple passengers what a good friend she was.

It was a welcome sentiment from the strangers. It made the first part of her journey back home worth it. She thanked the passengers while admitting, "I've been needing that."

After explaining how difficult the beginning of the journey was for her and how she had relied on the power of friendship, she told the people heaping praise on her, "you do good, you get good."

In other words, the next time they go out, it's her turn to do the drinking and her friend's turn to do the carrying. When they reached their stop, the great friend threw her drunk friend on her back, got off, then marched up the stairs towards their destination.

The subway car gave her some parting words of encouragement and praise as she made her way up the stairs. A camera was rolling the entire time and viral magic was captured.

Enjoy the heartwarming story of the power of friendship.