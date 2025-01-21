Content Creator Arrested In Turkey After Announcing Plans To Sleep With 100 Men In A Day

The chase for the record books between Bonnie Blue, who claims to have set a world record, and Lily Phillips has evidently inspired other content creators around the world.

While Blue says her stunts have resulted in her Australian visa being revoked and Phillips pissed off the owners of an Airbnb, neither have been arrested for their sex marathons.

An OnlyFans model in Turkey isn’t as lucky as they are. Azranur AV was reportedly detained by police in Instanbul recently.

The Sun reports that she was hauled in after officials determined her plan to sleep with 100 men in 24 hours was "obscene" and "damaging" to the nation's moral values.

The 23-year-old, whose real name is Ezra Vandan, announced her plans last week on social media. She wrote, "My goal is to break the Turkish record, then the world record! I am starting with 100 men in 24 hours."

She added, "We will be organizing the applications and details with my team soon and transferring them to you!"

Content creator arrested for her plan to organize a session where she would sleep with 100 men

It's good to have goals, isn’t it? Not according to the Istanbul Public Security Branch Directorate's Morality Bureau. Not those kinds of goals anyway.

They caught wind of her plans to organize a marathon sex session, similar to the ones Blue and Phillips have held, and her plans to livestream it and said not on their watch.

An investigation was launched, they grabbed her at the hospital as she waited to have a cosmetic procedure, and tossed the OnlyFans model into the back of a police van.

The Sun reports that her Iranian husband was also arrested and later released from custody. Ezra was reportedly charged with obscenity, resisting an officer on duty, and slander. She was taken to jail.

Following her arrest, she said that she should be allowed to post and do what she wants because she's "not harming anyone." She added, "I do not deserve to be judged."

Istanbul 6th Criminal Judgeship of Peace disagreed. OnlyFans has been banned in the country since 2023 and during her hearing they ruled her posts were "damaging to moral values" and were "provocative to society."

As bad as all that sounds, it could be much worse. She could have Donald Trump as her president for the next four years - he wrote sarcastically.