Lily Phillips Used An Airbnb To Sleep With 101 Men & Surprisingly The Owners Aren't Happy About It

Lily Phillips is preparing for an attempt at history. She's eyeing sleeping with 1,000 men in one day and wants to give that a shot in early 2025.

If the OnlyFans star was planning to book an Airbnb to pull off the record-breaking stunt, she's likely going to have a difficult time doing so.

That's because the owners of the London flat that she booked through the online marketplace for her 14-hour sex marathon, the one where she ended up sleeping with 101 men, just found out what she did during her stay. It turns out they're not happy about it.

The initial positive review of Phillips' "perfect" stay, which they left on the Airbnb website, is in need of an update. They wrote, "Lily is a lovely guest, keeping to all the house rules and a good communicator prior to arrival."

It's safe to say the review would be different now that they know what the content creator, who, it should be pointed out, received no complaints during her time at the property, was really doing there.

"We have been made aware of this now," one of the hosts named Carol told the Daily Mail.

"Unfortunately, we did not know anything about what she had done in the flat and there was no sign of anything in the flat when she left. We only found out a couple of days ago. We have no further comment."

Lily Phillips responded to the upset Airbnb owners

While some of the neighbors were surprised, they didn’t seem to notice anything out of the ordinary during Phillips' October stay. Apparently, if done correctly, 101 dudes can come and go relatively unnoticed at the particular location.

Anyone who signed the guestbook after that date should schedule an appointment with their doctor, just in case the cleaning afterward missed a spot or two.

Phillips is aware of the situation and the upset owners of the flat. She responded to the headline on Twitter insinuating that her visit is good for business.

She wrote in her NSFW reply, "the price of it has now gone up.."

Look, I get that the owners of the location are upset, but in Lily Phillips' defense, if I may, it's not like she can invite a hundred dudes over to her house. That's asking for trouble.

Is she supposed to find an available studio somewhere or some rich person's mansion to rent? Those would have been better options for sure.

You live and you learn. That's why this was a "dry run" for the attempt at the record.