Content Creator Bonnie Blue, Who Slept With 1,057 Men In One Day, Is Fueling Rumors That She's Pregnant

It's been all gas and no brakes for content creator Bonnie Blue since she first grabbed the internet’s attention with a Spring Break stunt last March. All she's done since then is bounce around from one viral stunt to another.

The OnlyFans star's biggest stunt to date was her record-breaking efforts and the feud that followed with her fellow content creator over whose idea it was to sleep with more than 1,000 men in one day.

Blue claims to have set the record by sleeping with 1,057 men in a 12-hour marathon that took place in January. Now comes a rumor that's perfect for The Maury Povich Show and could be enough to get the 86-year-old out of retirement.

Social media was buzzing Tuesday night with talk that the 25-year-old was now pregnant. Where would folks get an idea like that? How about from Bonnie Blue herself?

I put on my Big J suspenders and did a little digging into the claims. I couldn’t find anywhere where she had announced that she was pregnant. But she's been busy adding plenty of fuel to the rumors.

Bonnie Blue is doing all she can to fuel the pregnancy rumors

There was an Instagram Story posted by her recently that included the hashtag cravings. It included a picture of what appear to be pickles covered in chocolate sauce and sprinkles along with dry Ramen noodles and chicken nuggets.

There's also a "milf vibes" post and another about "pregnancy cravings."

Then there's this video where Blue announces that her child won't get bullied at school because it has 1,057 dads. An interesting take, but I'm going to go out on a limb and say, scientifically speaking, impossible.

Someone needs to get Maury on the phone right this minute to get to the bottom of this.

If this is more than another viral stunt by Bonnie Blue, and she is in fact pregnant, we need "the results are in" drama and the "you are not the father" celebrations to bring this home.

You can almost feel the excitement around a "very special Maury" where he grabs the stack of paternity test results one more time. If that's where this is all headed, I'm all in.

I'll probably still be in if it's some sort of promotional stunt as she gears up for another run at Spring Breakers. But I'm not going to lie, a part of me will be a little disappointed.

Give me Maury, give me Bonnie Blue, give me 1,057 men, and a stack of results in a studio. That's not too much to ask.