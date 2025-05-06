Colin Kaepernick Shows Up To Met Gala And Gets Cooked On Social Media

There isn't another event in America that better represents celebrity elitist detachment from actual civilization and reality more so than the Met Gala. With that in mind, it should come as no surprise whatsoever that former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick was a guest of honor Monday for the annual event in Manhattan.

Kaepernick likely received an open invite for life after he drew a parallel between the NFL Draft process and slavery during an episode of his Netflix series.

The 37-year-old hasn't played in the NFL for nearly a decade, yet built such a perfect Met Gala character resume with his anti-America and anti-cop social justice warrior'ing that he continues to make appearances, cash checks and live in his own bubble.

Kaepernick is certainly numb to the criticisms he receives online for just about any move he makes, but that doesn't mean folks on social media spared him on Monday night when he showed up to the MET looking like he just left Hogwarts while his longtime girlfriend, Nessa Diab, elected to wear half of a ski jacket to the shindig.

Kaepernick’s last snap in the NFL came in a 25-23 loss to the Seattle Seahawks on January 1, 2017. Despite that fact, he claims to be working out to remain in football shape, and Diab recently explained that "nothing has changed" in that regard and that it's "all up to the teams if they’ll let him [play]."