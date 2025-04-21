Delusional Colin Kaepernick Still Wants An NFL Gig in 2025

Colin Kaepernick, still a polarizing figure whose career has been as much about football as it has been about activism, believes he still has a shot at an NFL comeback in 2025. 

At 37, he’s "staying ready," clinging to the hope — many have called it a pipe dream — that a team will give him another shot.

His latest update, shared by girlfriend Nessa Diab in a TMZ interview, has both critics and supporters scratching their heads over the super unlikely odds. 

ANN ARBOR, MI - APRIL 02: Colin Kaepernick participates in a throwing exhibition during half time of the Michigan spring football game at Michigan Stadium on April 2, 2022 in Ann Arbor, Michigan.  (Photo by Jaime Crawford/Getty Images)

"Nothing has changed," Diab said. "It’s all up to the teams if they’ll let him [play]." 

Truth is, no one is taking the name Colin Kaepernick seriously in 2025 — outside of a mention on Jeopardy or similar bar trivia hijinks.

Kaepernick’s last NFL snap came in a 25-23 loss to the Seattle Seahawks on January 1, 2017. 

In 2016, Kaepernick ignited a firestorm by sitting, then kneeling, during the national anthem, trying to protest police brutality and systemic racism. 

"I am not going to stand up to show pride in a flag for a country that oppresses Black people and people of color," he declared. 

RIVERDALE, GA - NOVEMBER 16: Colin Kaepernick looks on during the Colin Kaepernick NFL workout held at Charles R. Drew High School on November 16, 2019 in Riverdale, Georgia. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

The move cast a long shadow over the NFL and his career. Still, Kaepernick continued doubling down.

Kaepernick's mistakes in the public eye, including wearing socks depicting police as pigs during 2016 practices and later comparing the NFL Combine to a slave auction, drew plenty of criticism, with some fans turning away from the sport.

Kaep also accused teams of colluding to exclude him due to his protests and filed a lawsuit against the league. 

Kaepernick’s insistence that he’s still a viable quarterback is something to behold. 

