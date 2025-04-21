Delusional Colin Kaepernick Still Wants An NFL Gig in 2025

Colin Kaepernick, still a polarizing figure whose career has been as much about football as it has been about activism, believes he still has a shot at an NFL comeback in 2025.

At 37, he’s "staying ready," clinging to the hope — many have called it a pipe dream — that a team will give him another shot.

His latest update, shared by girlfriend Nessa Diab in a TMZ interview, has both critics and supporters scratching their heads over the super unlikely odds.

"Nothing has changed," Diab said. "It’s all up to the teams if they’ll let him [play]."

Truth is, no one is taking the name Colin Kaepernick seriously in 2025 — outside of a mention on Jeopardy or similar bar trivia hijinks.

Kaepernick’s last NFL snap came in a 25-23 loss to the Seattle Seahawks on January 1, 2017.

READ: The Era of Woke Sports Is Dead | Clay Travis

In 2016, Kaepernick ignited a firestorm by sitting, then kneeling, during the national anthem, trying to protest police brutality and systemic racism.

"I am not going to stand up to show pride in a flag for a country that oppresses Black people and people of color," he declared.

The move cast a long shadow over the NFL and his career. Still, Kaepernick continued doubling down.

Kaepernick's mistakes in the public eye, including wearing socks depicting police as pigs during 2016 practices and later comparing the NFL Combine to a slave auction, drew plenty of criticism, with some fans turning away from the sport.

Kaep also accused teams of colluding to exclude him due to his protests and filed a lawsuit against the league.

Kaepernick’s insistence that he’s still a viable quarterback is something to behold.

Send us your thoughts: alejandro.avila@outkick.com / Follow along on X: @alejandroaveela