Coldplay Kiss Cam Lady Is Salty Chris Martin Never Checked On Her

Is she being serious right now?

Not too long ago, my buddy Matt Reigle and I ranked some bands that we thought deserved to get in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

One band who will probably eventually get in – though I'm not a personal fan of their music – is Coldplay.

They became eligible a few years back and had enough staying power throughout the years to stand the test of time, but I can think of at least one person who hopes they never get in.

Kristin Cabot, who you might know better as the "Coldplay Kiss Cam Lady," is not too happy with lead singer Chris Martin.

For those of you who have been living under a rock for the past several months, Cabot was caught red-handed in the arms of a man who was very much not her husband (he was her boss, actually) during a "kiss cam" segment at a Coldplay concert.

And, apparently, Cabot is more than a little miffed that the band's frontman never reached out to her after the incident.

Is she being serious right now? It's so hard to tell these days if something is a bit or staged for engagement farming, but this feels genuine.

"Oh, no! The lead singer of a famous rock band didn't reach out to me after I was caught in the loving embrace of another man in a luxury suite at one of their concerts! What an A-hole!"

As if it was Martin's fault that she decided to go to a concert with her boss and start cuddling with him during one of Coldplay's many ballads.

She even doubles down by saying that she will never go to another Coldplay concert again.

Lady, I can think of many reasons not to pay money to see Coldplay perform live, and being caught canoodling with your boss is pretty far down on the list.

But hey, whatever helps you move past it, I guess.

As you probably guessed, the comments section was an absolute warzone, with their lone target being Cabot.

Yep, that went about as well as I expected.

I'm truly amazed that this woman keeps popping up in the public sphere. It's almost as if she wants it this way.

You would think she'd want to lie low for a while and let this all blow over, but she's out here practically giving seminars on how she "took back the narrative" of her life.

YOU CHEATED ON YOUR HUSBAND WITH YOUR BOSS (allegedly)!

I feel like I'm taking crazy pills!

Now this is the part where I have to say that Cabot claims she was already separated from her husband at the time of the incident, and you can believe that if you choose to do so.

This would be about the point where most sane people would say, "That's enough internet for me" and log off, but not me.

I chose to make this my profession.

I'm surrounded by some of the worst stories and people the internet has to offer, and I wouldn't have it any other way.

Good luck, Kristin.

I hope Coldplay never pops up while your Spotify playlist is on shuffle. That could be a traumatic experience.