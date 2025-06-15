Country Star Fires Back Protesters With Just A Few Words: WATCH

There are several protests that have unfolded across America over the past couple weeks.

Country music star Cody Johnson pushed back over the weekend against protests sweeping America.

There have been significant protests/riots across America over the past couple of weeks. The situation in Los Angeles was so unruly that President Donald Trump had to send the military in to regain control of the situation.

There were also "No Kings" protests across America on Saturday in response to President Donald Trump and the military hosting a massive parade in Washington, D.C.

Cody Johnson responds to protests across America.

The popular country singer addressed the protests, and he had one simple message for his fans"

He's protesting the protests.

Johnson said the following during a performance at Tailgates N’ Tallboys on Saturday night, according to Whiskey Riff.

"All I’ve seen is division… but tonight, at my show, we’re gonna talk about unity. Earlier I mentioned how we’re all different, but you know there’s three things we all have in common…Those things are red, white and blue. Do you know why it’s ok to disagree, why it’s ok to be different, to believe differently… because before most of us were born, an American soldier gave their life for the right to be different in this country and to be free. On the news today, there were a lot of protests for one reason or another. All across the country, people were protesting something. But you know what I have? I have a microphone and 25,000 Americans. So tonight, we are going to protest the protests. We’re gonna sing a song out of unity."

Reactions in the comments on the video were a very mixed bag:

I miss when country artists were outlaws

Uhhhh…. what? So he’s against people exercising their first amendment right? Got it 🤦🏼‍♀️ Stick to singing your country songs CoNo

They had microphones and hundreds of thousands of people 😂 They won!

Wild to see cowboys begging for a man in makeup from New York to rule over them harder daddy.

COJO ALWAYSSSSSS

God bless America, God bless Trump

All my homies love COJO

Everyone complaining is ignoring the literal cars being set on fire. That’s not protesting that’s rioting

I support this man’s right to stand up for his beliefs. I hope he supports ours as well.

The reality of the situation is simple. Protesting is an American right. Everyone has the right to speak their mind. That includes pushing back against ideas and protests you don't like. That's clearly what Johnson was talking about. The country singer is clearly not a fan of what we're seeing in America.

Having said that, it's also important to make clear the differences between protesting and rioting. Peaceful assembly is the right of all Americans.

No American has a right to fight cops, torch cop cars and endanger society. That's not protesting. That's insanity, and it can't be tolerated.

