Outlaw Country Singer Blasts 'Soft' Singers Making It On TikTok: WATCH

Cody Jinks made a career out of not being mainstream in the country music world.

Cody Jinks didn't hold back when discussing his view of the current state of country music.

Jinks dropped his new album "In My Blood" last week, and it's loaded with songs representing the outlaw vibe that has made him a star with country fans.

He's the opposite of mainstream music. There's not one pop tune in any of his songs, which can't be said for many people.

He's also, clearly, aware of how much of an outsider he is compared to mainstream tunes, judging from some recent comments.

Cody Jinks slams "soft" state of country music.

Jinks cut it loose when discussing his opinion of the current state of the industry, and when I say cut it loose, I mean he made his opinions crystal clear:

It's getting "soft."

"I’m old enough to say it now, man. God, it’s soft. It is soft right now. It’s so soft and weak and fragile and emotional," Jinks said on the "Like a Farmer Podcast" when talking about some unnamed country music stars and the state of the genre.

Jinks also made it clear he isn't fan of TikTok and the impact its had on country music. Not impressed at all. Furthermore, the "David" singer slammed labels for, in his opinion, ruining country music.

"The labels have made it this way. The labels have just taken all of the balls. Just completely neutered country music," Jinks explained.

You can watch Jinks' comments starting around 34:00 in the video below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

While I understand the broader point Jinks is making - TikTok is certainly a clown show full of idiots - I also have to respectfully push back.

Country music is going through a really cool moment. It appears the pop garbage is on the way out the door and being replaced by more meaningful and powerful music connected to the genre's roots.

There are many people who deserve to be credited. Wyatt Flores, Zach Bryan, The Castellows, Morgan Wallen (he dabbles in all parts of the genre), Ella Langley, Whiskey Myers and Riley Green are all examples of people having great success doing their own thing.

Is there still some "soft" content? Without a doubt. There are plenty of posers and fake acts. No question about it, but for the first time in a very long time, it feels like that's becoming the exception and not the rule.

Jinks isn't completely off-base, but he's also not entirely correct with his assessment. Having said that, the dude is still responsible for some of the best music out there right now. Let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.