Is This The Saddest Country Song Ever Released?: LISTEN

Is "David" the saddest country song ever released?

I randomly stumbled across the song by Cody Jinks on a recommended playlist on Spotify, and I decided to fire it up.

Might as well try something new, right? Little did I know I might have discovered the saddest song ever made. Brad Paisley's "Whiskey Lullaby" is often seen as the saddest country song in the past several decades.

I think "David" has it beat.

"David" by Cody Jinks is incredibly sad.

The song by Jinks tells the story of two friends in a very small town who go separate ways in life. It eventually ends in tragedy for both of them, but not in the way you might think.

Listen to the song below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

What are we all thinking about "David" being an incredibly sad song? It really does hit you right in the feels. I'm also probably attached to it in ways others aren't. I came from the tiny town of Randolph, Wisconsin and have spent the majority of my life in rural America. I've seen some good people get lost to things that consumed them before they even had a chance. At the same time, I've watched a lot of people develop great lives. I'm sure many people from rural America and elsewhere have similar stories. Either way, "David" is a hell of a song. Let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.