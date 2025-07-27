Outlaw Country Star Releases Outstanding Album, Songs Take Listeners On Fun Ride: LISTEN

Cody Jinks smashed a home run with his new album "In My Blood."

Jinks is a popular outlaw country singer who does one thing very well:

Take listeners on a journey with songs that tell stories.

You won't hear any of that trash pop music from Jinks. His tunes are traditional outlaw country, and that's why he's built himself a dedicated and loyal following.

Cody Jinks releases new album "In My Blood."

Jinks dropped his latest album - "In My Blood" - for fans on Friday, and it's absolutely outstanding. Jink's new album represents everything fans have come to love from him.

You can listen to every song on the album below

Did Cody Jinks do it again or did Cody Jinks do it again? The man's music is nothing short of incredible, and it's refreshing to see a man whose music can take you on all kinds of roller coasters.

The dude is a star, and his music will have you up in your feelings, ready to crack a beer and walk down memory lane.

He represents a genre of country music that was seemingly on the verge of extinction but is now roaring back. The "David" singer deserves a lot of credit for the role he played.

What do you think of Jinks' new album?