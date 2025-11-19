Country Star Explains Backstory Of Arguably Saddest Song Ever Made: WATCH

Cody Jinks spent a lot of time working on the song "David."

Jinks is an unbelievably talented country singer. His songs blend outlaw vibes with traditional country themes, and it's turned him into an incredibly popular act.

"David" is arguably the greatest song he's ever made, and it's a tragic story about how different decisions in life lead people down different paths.

I wrote a piece in 2024 declaring it the saddest country song ever made, and I stand by that opinion to this day. It's crushing.

You can listen to it below if you've never heard it before.

Cody Jinks explains "David" backstory.

"David" is legendary among country music fans, and Jinks revealed that it took a very long time for the classic track to come together.

"I get specifically asked about the song, ‘David,’ more so than any song I have ever written. It’s cool to me because, as a songwriter, I did my job. I tell people, I joke around, I channeled my inner Chris Knight on that one, and I tried to make that song as sad as I could. And I know I succeeded at that. So, that song, it feels good, just cause I’ll never write another song like that. It took me a year and a half, I guess, what you would say craft that. That’s one that I really, really worked hard, hard, hard on. It’s not your everyday, first-person kind of thing that I normally do," Jinks explained in a video shared on his Instagram.

You can watch his full comments below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

One of the top comments on his Instagram video is, "David is an amazing song. I’ve listened to it a thousand times."

I'm not sure I've listened to it a thousand times, but I've certainly listened to it too many times to count. It's one of those songs that just sticks with you because it resonates with so many people.

Many people reading this likely know someone who had a ton of potential but derailed their lives with bad decisions. At the same time, you likely know people who beat the odds. The song perfectly shows the best and worst case scenarios of small town America.

As one person wrote in the comments, "It's a really good song because its [sic] a story a lot of us have seen it [sic]. The way it is framed that there are only two roads to take in small towns for those without means is very real. To show the duality of how the two characters lived was needed and was very well done."

I think it's more than fair to say Jinks absolutely crushed it when it came to writing the song and then performing it. There's a reason why it still holds strong all these years later.

Are you a fan of Jinks music? Let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.