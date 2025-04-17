T-Pain To Be Super Bowl Halftime Show Artist? It Might Happen

Amid all the chaos of 12+ hour-long car lines, expensive tickets and absurdly priced food and drinks, Coachella may have actually done something positive for at least one person.

Rapper T-Pain, known for his smash hits like "All I Do Is Win," and "Buy U A Drank," went viral earlier this week after finally performing his dream gig by taking the stage at the annual California music and arts festival.

Let's just say the 40-year-old rapper was ready for the opportunity and absolutely delivered, as not only fans of rap, but also millennials and Gen Z went wild whether they were there in the 100+ degree heat or watching the videos on social media. And now there is a movement to get T-Pain to play next year's Super Bowl Halftime Show.

WILL IT BE A T-PAIN SUPER BOWL?

Multiple tweets on X have garnered millions of views calling for T-Pain to do next year's big game. "He def. has the catalog and could kill it," wrote one person. "T-Pain should really be considered for a Super Bowl performance… stage presence hits, appeals to all demos and FUN. He could bring out many other artists as well," exclaimed another.

It's good for everyone to finally come around and agree with what I said this past February when we all watched Kendrick Lamar do what many believe to be a subpar halftime performance on the world's largest stage.

I got absolutely blasted for some of my posts when I suggested that if they were going to go for a rapper, that someone like Lil Wayne, who was not only from New Orleans, which is where Super Bowl LIX took place, but also has at least some relatively known songs. Kendrick Lamar, although musically considered one of the best in the hip-hop game, has hardly any songs that the "casual" person knows.

… I completely forgot about T-Pain, who would be the perfect performer if the ‘Big Game’ was insistent upon having another rap artist on it this year. (Fingers crossed they change music genres this year… but if they don't, TP should absolutely be considered).

GIVE ME A SUPER BOWL PERFORMER WITH HITS!

My biggest gripe with Kendrick's Halftime Show was that when you are talking about the SUPER BOWL of all things, you need an artist that can cater to multiple generations. I need someone up there that has 2-3 radio hits so that the mother who is driving her two kids to school five days a week, or the football fan who casually listens to the radio here and there will be able to recognize at least the choruses and be like, "OH! I didn't know he did that song!"

Previous solo Halftime Show performers include Usher, Rihanna and Lady Gaga. Whether you love them or can't stand them, let's be real - you all know MULTIPLE songs from them.

With T-Pain having SEVEN No. 1 hits and TWENTY ONE Top 10 hits across the Billboard charts, the "King of Auto-tune" may reign supreme should rap be called on once again to entertain the masses.

And if not, well it better be Post Malone, Billy Joel or the Foo Fighters.

WHAT DO YOU THINK OF T-PAIN BEING A SUPER BOWL HALFTIME ARTIST? TWEET ME: @TheGunzShow