Should Jelly Roll Headline The Super Bowl Halftime Show?

With the start of the NFL season taking place tomorrow as the Kansas City Chiefs host the Baltimore Ravens, don't look now, but the Super Bowl will be here in no time. And with that comes something that everyone has an opinion on - the Halftime Show.

As someone who has been a part of the music industry for the better part of 15 years now in some fashion, I always chuckle at how hilariously divided people get when it comes to the most-watched 13-minute show ever. To be fair, some performances are auto-tuned garbage that leaves you wondering "What did I just watch?" while others are able to rock the house and will have you reminiscing about it for years to come.

San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle had no hesitation about who he thought should headline this year's Big Game during his appearance this week on Up & Adams: country rock star Jelly Roll.

JELLY ROLL WOULD BE GREAT FOR THE SUPER BOWL

"Who do you want for Super Bowl Halftime Show?" Kay Adams asked.

With no hesitation, Kittle responded, "Jelly Roll," to which Adams agreed with a "yeah, that would be good. He's amazing."

Honestly, I have to agree.

I know many people are going to want it to be Taylor Swift but I don't see her doing it this year - as I've previously said, I think she will do the first one in the new Tennesee Titans stadium when it's finished in 2027 and ready to go for the 2028 game, which still does not have a host city.

Jelly Roll makes all the sense right now, though.

A Jelly Roll Halftime Show checks off all the boxes - both casual and diehard football fans know who he is thanks to his two MASSIVE songs, "Son of a Sinner" and "Need a Favor," not to mention plenty of other ones that more country fans will know. He's been touring relentlessly throughout the last couple of years and has one of the best live shows going right now, not to mention he's the epitome of a redemption story - finding God and living life to the fullest after an earlier life that resulted in him being sent to prison for drugs.

Plus, he's Jelly… a badass but extremely nice guy that can transcend from country music to pop rock with his new single "Lonely Road" featuring Machine Gun Kelly and can go from the Grammy Awards to opening up this year's WrestleMania.

WHO DO YOU THINK IT SHOULD BE?

Ever since the Justin Timberlake / Janet Jackson nipslip debacle, the TV networks hosting the Super Bowl have always been on the side of caution - play it safe. This has worked out in some instances, but other times the show just comes across as relatively boring (Rihanna.) You want a mixture of someone that can bring popular songs as well as bring out relevant guest performers that can entertain and get the crowd moving both in the stadium and at home.

Jelly Roll fits all that criteria and more. Let's make it happen, NFL!

WHO DO YOU WANT TO PERFORM AT THIS YEAR'S SUPER BOWL HALFTIME SHOW? LET ME KNOW: @TheGunzShow