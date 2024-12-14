CNN Panel Gets Testy Over Inflation And Nearly Boils Over: 'Don't Touch Me'

You'll never believe it – the wokes over at CNN are once again attacking Scott Jennings, the network's only sane voice.

Literally. The ONLY sane voice. That's not hyperbole. That's not me, working for a rival, mocking CNN. That's just a fact. Scott Jennings – formerly of the George W. Bush White House – is the only voice of reason on that insufferable network.

And, once again, he's angered the others with … the truth. Sanity. Facts. He calls them out, they can't take it, and they get all pissy. Happens weekly at this point, especially since Donald J. Trump retook the White House.

Earlier this week, though, things got especially testy on set, and great American Scott had to issue a blunt warning to someone who got a bit too handsy:

God bless Scott Jennings

God, I can't believe Scott has that sort of patience. The man deserves a medal. He certainly deserves a raise, because I'm sure he ain't getting paid enough to deal with lunacy like that.

They just don't get it. The left refuses to admit how awful the past four years have been. How broke we all are. How bad things are for Americans.

We can't afford anything. We buy it, because we have to, but it doesn't mean we can afford it. And they don't want to blame Joe Biden. It's all Trump's fault. It's all because of inflation, which, of course, has nothing to do with Joe Biden.

Bidenomics is great. The economy is great. Job growth is great. Blah, blah, blah.

It's not, and they've already been caught once fudging the numbers. You really believe anything they say at this point?

Scott doesn't. He constantly goes on that insufferable network, sits with a panel of wackos, and calmly dishes truth-bomb after truth-bomb while they all freak out.

And it's amazing to watch. Again, give him a medal. Maybe an extra vacation day or two in the next few weeks? I don't know. But kudos to him for keeping the Libs in check.

Someone has to.