Angry Ruby Rose Swings at Sydney Sweeney, Christy Martin Fires Back: She’s My Friend, Leave Her Alone

There’s a catfight breaking out in Hollywood.

Remember actress/DJ Ruby Rose, one of those on-screen "tough chicks" of the 2010s, forced on audiences to convince us they were as tough as men? The genderfluid, vegan actress was everywhere for a stretch.

Now she’s back in the headlines for calling Sydney Sweeney a "cretin" after she played gay boxer Christy Martin (none of *that* is shown) in the new biopic, Christy.

Rose claims she’s losing roles to Sweeney, who’s straight and, according to the internet, kinda conservative.

One bomb doesn’t mean much to Sweeney, who single-handedly brought American Eagle back into pop culture and continues to steal every red carpet as the new Marilyn Monroe.

"The original Christy Martin script was incredible. Life changing," Rose posted on Threads this week. "Most of us were actually gay. It’s part of why I stayed in acting. Losing roles happens all the time."

"For her PR to talk about it flopping and saying SS did it for the ‘people’. None of ‘the people’ want to see someone... parading around pretending to be us. You’re a cretin and you ruined the film. Period," Rose added. "Christy deserved better."

After a Fast & Furious flick, an appearance in one of the John Wick movies, and The Meg, Rose fell off the face of entertainment.

Now Ruby’s back from her retreat and eager to step on Sydney Sweeney, Hollywood’s darling who lapped her on the rise to stardom.

Sweeney’s taking heat from critics after the biopic flopped at the box office.

In response to the backlash, Sweeney posted a message of her own. "[W]e don’t always just make art for numbers, we make it for impact," she wrote in the caption accompanying a gallery led by an image of her bloodied but smiling. "[A]nd christy has been the most impactful project of my life. thank you christy. i love you."

Stepping out to defend Sydney was the boxer herself, Christy Martin.

Martin clapped back at Ruby Rose without naming her, pushing back on the criticism surrounding Sweeney and giving her the "Leave Britney alone" treatment, while reminding everyone how jealous Ruby’s probably gotten over Sweeney’s natural charm.

"I’ve always been a fighter. My life reflected that in every way and now I fight for others. The past few days I have seen some people attack my friend Sydney Sweeney."

"Syd not only worked her ass off for this film, she worked her ass off for me," Martin wrote. "For my story. For so many others suffering in silence. So I want to be clear about who Syd is. She is my friend and ally!"

We reviewed Christy here at OutKick, agreeing it wasn’t a great flick but giving Sweeney her due credit for not being the problem in this miserable watch.

Whining gay libs like Ruby Rose have pounced on the movie over Sweeney’s alleged politics, proving again that audiences care more about charisma than virtue signaling.

One swing and a miss doesn’t change much. The movie bombed, sure. But Sydney Sweeney’s still the show, and no one’s complaining about the view from an IMAX seat.

