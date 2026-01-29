Christina Aguilera Sends Fashion From Paris With Nothing On Above Her Waist But A Necklace & Look Of Business

I know this is a departure from what you're used to from me, but the look on Christina Aguilera's face lets me know that this is serious business.

She's not taking this moment of fashion from Paris lightly. I am nothing if not respectful, and I'm choosing to let the fashion here do the talking.

It is true that Xtina recently turned 45. It's also true that she looked great performing last week in Paris. But don’t get too caught up in nostalgia here.

That's not why the pop icon brought us together with a social media post. It's not about how good she looks for her age or anything of that nature.

It's not about how she's, after all these years, performing on stage. At least that's not what I see when I look at the "northern lights, parisian nights" post she shared on Instagram.

I barely noticed that she's topless in these pictures or in a bubble bath in another picture that she included. That isn’t why she posted them.

Christina Aguilera Didn’t Simply Post This for Attention, This Was About Legacy

What came across loud and clear and hit me was the fashion in these images. Get lost in saying silly things like the 40s are the new 20s if that's what puts a smile on your face.

But I think you're missing the point with all that. This is Christina Aguilera making sure the rest of us are getting a piece of the art and the fashion that are in Paris.

It's another addition to her legacy. A legacy that includes singing and modeling, but doesn’t stop there. There's the lube empire and an unwavering commitment to fashion, both foreign and domestic.

Do we get another 45 years with her and all she brings to the table? If we could only be so lucky.