Christina Aguilera Broke Out The Lube For National Sex Day

For those unaware, June 9 isn’t just a day to send joke 6/9 text messages to friends and family. Don’t get me wrong, it is for sending those texts, but it's also an unofficial holiday.

June 9 is National Sex Day. If you're a singer turned co-founder and chief brand advisor of a lube company, like Christina Aguilera, you know all about the holiday.

The unofficial holiday is the perfect opportunity to break out those Playground (the name of her lube company) items. That's what our girl Xtina did.

SIGN UP for The Daily OutKick. New Look, Same Attitude.

Birthdays are for the birthday suit and National Sex Day is about breaking out the lube. That's the huge pop star we all know and love.

Aguilera wrote on Instagram, "These are my ladies 🫦 Happy 6/9! Today is National Sex Day, treat yourself to some @hello.playground 💋💦 I know I will…"

Christina Aguilera is doing more than selling lube and encouraging people to treat themselves

Now don’t you dare take a look at this: "I'm not only the president, but I'm also a client" style "ad" and think this is all about selling lube. It's not.

It is partially about rubbing those genies out of the bottle, but that's not all. Aguilera proved she's the real deal when it comes to National Sex Day by participating in a "Bare It All" event this week.

According to the Daily Mail, the 44-year-old singer was joined at the Santa Monica Proper Hotel in Santa Monica, California by noted lube connoisseur Halle Berry, who has her own menopause care company.

Journalist Tamsen Fadal, who moderated the event, had this to say about it: "On stage last night with @xtina and @halleberry talking about our favorite topics: women, sex and menopause."

"Educating women is never small work. It takes giant voices not afraid to #BareItAll. When women are informed, everything changes."

I think we owe Christina Aguilera and company our thanks for breaking out the lube and educating the ladies for National Sex Day.