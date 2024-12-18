Christina Aguilera Celebrates Her 44th Birthday In Her Birthday Suit

I've got some good news to report. Christina Aguilera is still back. Over the summer, she sent the Senior Director of Content down memory lane and dropped him off in the year 2000.

Joe had the pop princess pop up on his social media feed accompanied by claims that she was all the way back to being a pop culture icon. We're talking about the red-hot days of the early 2000s.

This left Joe in a state of complete confusion. What had happened? Where had 24 years gone? He wrote on that Friday in July, "It was like I was hallucinating on mushrooms…"

Several months later I had a similar experience. I didn’t go on quite the same journey that Joe did, but out of the blue, as I was minding my own business scrolling through Instagram, boom Xtina's in my feed.

She's pumpkin's out, sharing how much she loves Halloween. I had my own, much briefer flashback to the early 2000s, and landed in the same place that Joe had. Christina Aguilera was back.

Fast-forward to today, it's December 18, we're a week out from Christmas, and it's the pop culture icon's 44th birthday. Once again, she has my attention.

Xtina is in almost nothing announcing, "Birthday Suit #44."

Christina Aguilera

That will grab your attention in a hurry. I was mindlessly scrolling at the time. Do I have any last minute Christmas presents to buy? What did we get so and so?

The typical thoughts that fill one's head this time of year. Then a gift from the unknown. It was time to wish the birthday-suited Christina Aguilera a happy 44th birthday.

Yes, she supported Kamala Harris and was one of the entertainers who performed at her presidential rallies, but as far as I know, she didn’t announce that she was leaving the country because Trump won.

She didn’t go crazy, shave her head, and start talking about going without sex for the next four years as a form of punishment for men. She did, what up until the last few years, was completely normal.

Xtina lived her life. And part of living her life was celebrating her birthday by dumping out a birthday suit post. That you can respect. Happy birthday, Christina.