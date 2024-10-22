Christina Aguilera Has Her Pumpkins Out & Her Tree Up For Halloween

Christina Aguilera popped up on my social media feed today, pumpkins out, talking about how much she loves this time of year. She's, of course, referring to Halloween.

With just more than a week before the holiday arrives, the 43-year-old pop star and noted lube entrepreneur couldn’t wait to show off her pumpkins, her decorations, and her Halloween tree.

That's right, Xtina is a Halloween tree kind of gal.

It's not enough to have all the money and awards that go along with being an incredibly successful pop culture icon. She has to live in a land of make-believe with Halloween trees.

My wife has been trying to get me to agree to purchase and put up a Halloween tree for years now. It's not going to happen. We can't have the big box stores who have been trying to make this happen win.

Christina Aguilera is all in on Halloween with pumpkins and a tree

Christina has all the money in the world and a house big enough to store trees for every single holiday if she wants. We don't live in that world. We didn't drop an album 25 years ago and build an empire off that fame.

That's not even taking into consideration the fact that she has people to drag all that stuff out and put it up for her. At the end of the day, that very well could be the biggest reason we're not going to be picking one of these up.

All that said, it doesn’t mean we can't enjoy Christina's love of Halloween. I feel like that's a fair trade-off for all the fall decorations that litter our house and the Halloween decorations that are currently in the yard.

Christina's a pro. She has everything in order and an outfit to go along with it. We're not competing with that. Nor should we attempt to.

What we should do is appreciate the fact that she's not currently on a honeymoon after marrying herself. If she was, we wouldn’t have a Halloween tree at all.