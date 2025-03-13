China Appears To Take Another Big Step Toward War: PHOTOS

China appears to be continuing its massive military buildup as fears of a war intensify.

Chinese dictator Xi Jinping has made it clear that he intends to take Taiwan and re-unify it with China at some point during his reign.

If China can't do it through a peaceful resolution, then the CCP will choose a military option that will likely spark a massive regional war.

Military experts believe the window for an invasion of Taiwan opens in 2027, and the Chinese military is racing to improve its forces by that deadline.

China appears to take another step toward war.

China is rapidly modernizing its military, conducting significant war exercises and is also building a bunker/command center 10x the size of the Pentagon in order to ride out a nuclear war.

One of the biggest obstacles China faces when it comes to invading Taiwan is how it will land troops on the island nation. It appears to be in the process of solving that problem.

Photos and a video of massive landing barges constructed by CCP forces went viral Wednesday on X, and it looks like the exact tool you'd need to successfully land a lot of troops after creating a beachhead.

You can check out the post below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Reporting on the construction of the barges popped up a couple months ago, and it's believed China has at least five of these landing barges.

Heavy barges are also capable of landing heavy armor, which would be a necessity to push inward in the event of an invasion.

Now, do we know for sure how successful these barges would be if there is an actual invasion? No. We have no idea, but it's another significant step toward being ready for a potential conflict.

I imagine these would be a prime target for American and Taiwanese assets in the event the situation goes hot. You'd want to sink those things long before they hit the beach.

What do you think about the Chinese military buildup? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.