China Makes Concerning Military Move As Fears Of War Mount: DETAILS

China continues to be a problem in the region, and its latest move is a big red flag.

There are growing concerns that China and CCP dictator Xi Jinping will attempt to take Taiwan by force in the coming years.

The belief is that the window for an invasion of Taiwan likely opens in 2027. China is also rapidly building up and modernizing its forces, and is also building a command bunker ten times the size of the Pentagon.

They're clearly attempting to be a serious power, and we should take their moves incredibly seriously. That includes the communist dictatorship's latest antics.

China conducts major military exercise off the coast of Taiwan.

China conducted a massive life-fire exercise 40 miles off Taiwan's coast Wednesday, according to Fox News.

In response, the Taiwanese military scrambled naval, land and air forces. Taiwan didn't become aware of the exercise until the firing had started, according to the same Fox News report.

The exercise was conducted near the Taiwan port city of Kaohsiung. In the event of an invasion of Taiwan, port locations would be a top priority for the CCP to capture in the opening phase in order to land more troops and supplies.

It's believed that at least 30 Chinese planes were airborne during the exercise. The exact aircraft aren't known, but China's Chengdu J-20 is the current most-advanced stealth fighter in its arsenal.

The country is also believed to have recently flown the Chengdu J-36 and possibly the Shenyang J-50 - both are next-generation planes.

The Chinese military hasn't confirmed either being active for a potential war after images and videos went viral. The introduction of next-gen planes could be a game-changer.

However, it's also important to keep in mind that unlike American tech that has actually seen war, China has zero real world combat experience in modern times.

That means we have no idea how their latest and greatest tech will actually perform against a legit foe.

What we do know is China continues to posture in a very aggressive fashion, and they're doing everything possible to turn the military into one that can compete with the USA. That means we have to treat the threat with complete seriousness. For the sake of our future, I hope we do. Let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.