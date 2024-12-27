China Appears To Have Terrifying New Military Weapon, Video Leaks Online: WATCH

Does China have a sixth-generation fighter jet?

China has rapidly been building its military forces over at least the past 10 years, and a major focus has been improving its air power.

For the most part, China lacks any serious counter to American stealth technology, and the USA has a far greater ability to control any airspace it wants to.

The next domain that will need to be dominated is sixth-generation stealth fighters, and a new video has people talking.

Does China have a sixth-generation fighter jet?

Well, it appears China might have unveiled a sixth-generation fighter jet. If that's the case, then it definitely catches the public by surprise.

A video circulating the web appears to show never-before-seen fighter jets not featuring a regular build, but instead a tailless build.

The New York Post reported that it's not known exactly where the footage was filmed and "the Chinese Defense Ministry has kept mum on the sightings so far."

It's believed at least one of the planes spotted might be the J-36. You can watch the absolutely insane footage below.

The War Zone also reported the following details on the situation:

"There was already growing evidence pointing to the fact that China’s next fighter would be tailless, and designs of this kind had previously appeared in the form of technical studies. Back in October 2021, a mysterious tailless aircraft shape appeared in satellite images of a CAC factory airfield. It was a large modified, diamond-like delta planform with a relatively thin nose section that also had a significant wingspan — broadly similar to that of a J-20. But it’s worth noting that this shape does not look the same as the aircraft we are seeing. Beyond that, next-generation tactical combat aircraft eschewing traditional tails is a major design driver being pursued by the U.S. military, as well. This is predominantly to significantly reduce the aircraft’s radar signature across multiple bands and from all aspects."

It's not often the internet finds a moment like this where a truly unexplainable situation unfolds. These planes match alleged rumors about models of jets China is building.

However, seeing them caught on camera is a game-changer. The United States hasn't unveiled a sixth-generation fighter. We have unveiled the B-21 - the world's greatest stealth bomber - but there's no videos of an American sixth-generation fighter jet.

Does that mean the USA doesn't have them in secret? Not at all. I'm sure we've at least developed and tested them, but being ready to use them is a totally different animal.

China unveiling what appears to be a sixth-generation fighter is concerning. It's very concerning, and we shouldn't pretend otherwise.

What do you think of China's alleged new superweapon being caught on camera? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.