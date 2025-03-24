Gracie Hunt Continues To Dominate The Offseason, Tate McRae Took Over Argentina & Tiger Woods' Hard Launch

Maryland sneaks into the Sweet 16

Homebrew Bill proved to be the inspiration I needed to fire up the grill, toss a few hamburgers on, and not snap a single picture. I'm going to blame gazebo building fatigue for completely forgetting to take a couple of pictures.

Sure, the fatigue from spending huge chunks of Friday and Saturday finishing off the project could lower my overall handyman score, but that's what happened, and I'm not going to run from it.

The burgers, by the way, were great. They're going to set the tone for a strong spring into summer of grilling. That's all I really wanted to accomplish. I wanted to get that first one out of the way, and we did that. A little bacon to toss on top with some broccoli on the side.

It was simple and it got the job done. We've officially entered grilling season at the SeanJo household. Now to the Sweet 16.

There will be no three-peat for Dan Hurley and UConn, but he didn’t go out quietly and that's all you can ask if advancing to the Sweet 16 isn’t in the cards.

But we don’t want to spend a ton of time talking about a team who didn’t make it out of the second round. Let's focus on a team that almost traveled their way home.

That's right, Maryland. They needed a buzzer beater to move past Colorado State and referees to swallow their whistle, and they got both.

Did Derik Queen travel on the game-winning shot? Almost certainly. But you're insane if you think the referees were going to wipe a game winner at the buzzer off the board.

Not only that, is traveling even called in basketball anymore?

You can take that shot off the board if you want, but without it, we wouldn’t have gotten this moment. Coach drew up the "who wants the ball" play.

Derik Queen wanted the "mother f*cking ball" and we got to put a buzzer beater in the books in March. That's a win for everyone except Colorado State.

The table is set and action resumes on Thursday and Friday nights. Is Duke the team to beat? They look good, but they're going to have to beat some good teams in order to cut down the nets at the end of the tournament.

Arkansas, as a 10 seed, is the lowest seeded team left.

Constipated United Airlines passenger suing after he says pilot broke down the bathroom door

A United Airlines passenger is suing the airline after he was arrested for taking too long in the bathroom. The NY Post reports that Yisroel Liebb was on a flight from Mexico to Texas when, roughly 30 minutes in, he got up to use the bathroom.

He was in the bathroom for 20 minutes when the man he was traveling with started to get concerned and asked the crew to check on him. Liebb told the flight attendant that he was "experiencing constipation."

After another 10 minutes of battle, the 20-year-old claims in his lawsuit, the pilot showed up and told him to wrap things up. When he didn’t, he says the pilot broke the door down and pulled him out of the bathroom with his pants down.

The lawsuit alleges that as Liebb was pulling his pants up, the pilot said that he and his seatmate would be arrested. The pilot is also alleged to have said that's how "Jews act."

The two men were arrested by five U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents when the plane landed. The agents boarded the plane and took them to the detention facility in the airport.

Seems excessive for some constipation. Not surprisingly, they were released without charges. Although they missed their connecting flight.

Liebb and the man he was traveling with claimed that the handcuffs caused "severe wrist pain." Being pulled out of the bathroom also caused injuries to Liebb's head and legs.

Can't a guy get a little privacy to handle his business?

Bride promises to always let her husband golf in her wedding vows

Are there too many commercials during the NCAA Tournament?

- Rick N. writes:

Hi Sean,

I've been able to spend a lot of time watching the tournament this weekend, and I have to ask is it just me (certainly possible), or is it becoming almost unwatchable? I don't mean the lack of tight, competitive games down the stretch or absence of major upsets, but rather the excessive, intrusive advertising blocks.

Every timeout stoppage seems to go straight to ads; I can only remember 1 time in three days so far when they stayed with the game instead. 30 second timeouts seem to run at least a minute of ads and the media and full timeouts feel like their running 4-5 minutes. It's breaking up the action and cooling down the players way to much. Bad on CBS and the Turner networks for their ad money greed, but at least they're not ESPN which would definitely be worse.

Rick

Love my time in Thailand, beaches rule!

- David T sends:

Meat!!

- Caleb from PA writes:

SeanJo:

Looking forward, as always, to your unique take on Screencaps while Joe is on vacation.

Made some brats—not Michelin 5 star grilling by any stretch of the imagination, but they were enjoyed by all (especially by my better half!), so I’d call that a success.

Have a great week!

SeanJo

Thanks, Caleb, for the support. There's no replacing Joe. I just try to keep things moving while he's out recharging his batteries.

These brats look great. I'm a keep it simple kind of guy in general, and that extends to the grill too. I'm not doing a ton of extra stuff either.

It gets the job done. Keep the grill content coming!

More content to use at your discretion

- Homebrew Bill writes:

Ask and ye shall receive. Base rub is a Caliente rub, then a coating of honey when I wrapped them, finished with Blues Hog Raspberry Chipotle sauce. They were falling off the bone awesome.

SeanJo

Your meat looks awesome, as usual, Bill. Keep the meat coming. We're just dipping our toes into peak grilling season.

March Madness and Steak

- Gen X Warren M writes:

Hey SeanJo,

Great work on the Sunday Screencaps! Grilled up some steaks and broccoli for dinner while watching March Madness. Trying to be healthy as I have a half marathon coming up in a week.

MY FAU Owls did decent for year one with Coach John Jakus after the great Dusty May left for Michigan. Too bad the Owls got bumped in round one of the NIT, but still great to see them get in. Since one of our nephews is a Michigan State fan, I’m obligated to root against the Wolverines, but I’m happy to see May and Vlad Goldin, Alijah Martin at Florida, and Johnell Davis at Arkansas all in the Sweet 16. Making us Owls fans proud.

SeanJo

Thanks, Gen X Warren. Good luck with the marathon preparations. I don’t have a team in the Sweet 16 either. As a Penn State football fan, I have as a general rule to root against Michigan, so I'll be doing that.

I'll also be rooting for chaos. Give me insane endings and close games, and I'll be happy from here on out.

------------

That's all for Monday. Let's get this week off to a strong start. Keep the emails coming, and we'll keep the best column in America moving along until Joe returns next week. The inbox is always open sean.joseph@outkick.com.

