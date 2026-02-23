Charles Barkley Shuts Down Alien Theories With Hilarious Reality Check

Charles Barkley has officially weighed in on aliens and he has a very good reason for believing they do not exist.

Charles Barkley is ready to settle the alien debate once and for all.

Days after Barack Obama and President Trump went back-and-forth on the reality of aliens existing, the Round Mound of Rebound told Ernie Johnson on "The Steam Room" podcast that politicians cannot be trusted and, for that reason, Chuck can't believe in aliens.

"First of all, our government probably got so many secrets," Chuck told his fellow "Inside The NBA" co-host. "I don't think you could keep [aliens] a secret. So, I don't believe in aliens. I do not. I don't believe in ghosts or anything like that.

During a recent interview with Brian Tyler Cohen, Barkley's buddy, President Obama, confidently stated that aliens are "real," but noted that he had not "seen them."

Days later, Obama took to Instagram where he backtracked. "I was trying to stick with the spirit of the speed round, but since it’s gotten attention let me clarify," the former president wrote. "Statistically, the universe is so vast that the odds are good there’s life out there. But the distances between solar systems are so great that the chances we’ve been visited by aliens is low, and I saw no evidence during my presidency that extraterrestrials have made contact with us. Really."

After Obama let the aliens thing slip, Trump was asked about the comments. Barry gave up "classified information" with his alien revelation, and that's a no-no, Trump alleges.

While these two battle it out, Barkley's mind is made up.

There's really nothing out there, Chuck?

"Hell no. There's nothing," the NBA legend told Ernie. "This is good as it gets. Yes, In America, United States. Ernie, do you really think you could keep that a secret?

Barkley, who also thinks going to space is dumb, believes that a politician would've sung like a canary at this point in history.

"As many crooked people as we have in politics — A lot of y'all crooks insider trading, which would be illegal. Stop stealing people money — But if I was a politician, you think I wouldn't sell that to TMZ or some network and make a gazillion dollars? There's no way you could keep that a secret. It's impossible to keep that much of a secret," Chuck continued.

Even though government officials have been mentioning decades of nonhuman intelligence research, Chuck isn't buying any of this because he feels like there would be concrete evidence out there.

"They would have been here by now. We've been around for a minute, man. We've been here like 250 years. They taking their time," Chuck concluded.

And with that, the alien debate, rolls on.