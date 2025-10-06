Chargers Lose Again, Trouble In Paradise Not To Blame As Madison Beer Spotted With Justin Herbert On Sideline

Chargers fans can relax. There’s no chaos in LA, just Herbert and Beer powering through.

There's no reason for Los Angeles Chargers fans to panic. Yes, they've lost two games in a row after being shot out of a cannon and ripping off three wins with Justin Herbert looking like an MVP contender.

It's a long season. There are going to be ups and downs. It's all in how you respond to those downs: blah, blah, blah coachspeak.

The real reason not to panic is that there's no trouble in paradise. If you want to fully derail a season, throw in some off-the-field drama involving your quarterback.

There's none of that in Los Angeles. The Chargers still have those wins over their AFC West rivals in their pockets and Herbert and Madison Beer are still going strong.

If they head to Miami next Sunday and lose, then I'd start to be concerned. But as it stands now, Beer was on the sideline pregame handing out some encouragement to QB1.

See, take a deep breath in and let it all out. Justin Herbert is still the guy who has finally given us a high profile NFL couple we can root for.

Madison Beer’s Sideline Presence Says Everything You Need to Know

Herbert's still the guy who started the season with 318 yards passing and three touchdowns in a win over Kansas City. The worst thing that he could do now is start pressing.

He needs to prepare for the Dolphins, head to Miami and execute. Don't overlook them coming off a bad loss to the Carolina Panthers, just go play football. The rest will take care of itself.

If all that fails, then it might be time for Madison Beer to put together another MVP-worthy performance in one of her music videos. That will get them back on track if a get-right game against the Dolphins doesn’t do the trick.

That's one of the benefits of a power couple leading the franchise. It doesn’t all fall on one person's shoulders. Beer is there to pick him up should he stumble.