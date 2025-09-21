Madison Beer Puts Up An MVP-Worthy Performance Getting Soaked By Sprinklers In Her New 'Yes Baby' Music Video

The Chargers’ QB and the pop star are showing that momentum is contagious on and off the field.

Justin Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers started the season off by beating one of their AFC West rivals, the Kansas City Chiefs. Herbert went toe-to-toe with Patrick Mahomes and outplayed him.

He threw for 318 yards and three touchdowns with no picks. He followed that up with 242 yards, two touchdowns and, once again, zero interceptions against another divisional rival in the Los Angeles Raiders.

What a start to the season for Herbert. Is this the year he takes the Chargers deep into the playoffs? Is he on his way to an MVP? It's too soon for all that.

But as former NFL quarterback turned analyst Chase Daniel pointed out, "Herbert looks like he's turned the corner this year…Truly looks different."

What or who is to credit for Herbert turning the corner? If you ask social media, it's his rumored and all but confirmed relationship with singer/songwriter Madison Beer.

Madison Beer Matches Herbert’s Hot Start With Her Own MVP Performance

Now Beer could've sat back and taken credit for Herbert playing like an MVP without putting on her own MVP-worthy performance. She didn’t do that.

That would have been too easy. She decided it was time to prove that she's stepped up her own game as well. Let's check the tape.

Look, it's a really long season. There's a long way to go, but nobody has had a better start to the season than Justin Herbert and Madison Beer.

They're both putting out solid tape, and we all know the tape doesn’t lie. You can't hide your flaws when you're watching the game film.

The Chargers have another game in the AFC West against the Denver Broncos at home on Sunday. A win and they'll have an early stranglehold on the division.

These two are going to be hard to stop this year. For all those who grind game film, here's Madison Beer's new official Yes Baby music video: