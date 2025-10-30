CBS Reporter Melanie Collins Has America Barking, Sydney Sweeney's Lib-Hating Boobs & Ryan Clark Gets Dumber!

Over the hump and safely into an absolutely unreal Thursday. Easily – and I mean easily – the best Thursday of the year thus far.

Woke up to temps in the 50s here in Florida this morning. I haven't seen the 'ol thermometer look like that since Easter. You bet your ASS we're firing up the fire pit for tonight's Dolphins game. Probably the smoker, too.

Hell, I may even head out to the forest next to my new house and chop down some wood. Sure, I don't have an actual fireplace to put it in, but it's the thought that counts.

Obviously, we're gonna have a big Halloween Eve. Let's roll.

Welcome to a Thursday Nightcaps – the one where NFL on CBS sideline girl Melanie Collins gears up for Week 9 in a red dress that has the dogs HOWLING.

What else? I've got Sydney Sweeney showing the Libs how it's done, Ryan Clark continuing to be just the dumbest human on the planet (that's saying a lot given the state of the left in 2025), and Kay Adams hates white people.

OK, not white people. White chocolate. Semantics.

Grab you some candy corn for National Candy Corn Day, and settle in for a Halloween Eve 'Cap!

Kay once again makes a solid point

Where do we all stand on candy corn? I feel like it's so weirdly divisive. It's good. The people who say it's gross are just trying to get a rise out of you, me, and all the other sane folks in America.

Now, is it great? No. Of course not. If it was great, it would be year-round candy. You'd see it at the Publix counter under the Esquire magazine as you check out. It's not great.

But, one month out of the year, it's good. Personally, I'd choose the fat pumpkin candy corn over the original because I think you get more bang for your buck with that one.

But I'm #TeamCandyCorn on this one. Ask me next week, and I'll probably have a different answer. But from Oct. 1st through the 31st, it's solid.

Now, Kay turned on the internet yesterday by diving into a new Butterfingers bar, so she's clearly our next stop in today's class:

Sydney Sweeney gives the Libs a masterclass

Here's my hot take … butterfingers are low on the list of elite Halloween candy. I do agree with Kay that white chocolate is useless, although I'd put the Hershey's Cookies & Crème bar up against any candy on the planet. Other than that? Useless.

I'd also put Kay up against any other human on the planet, and she'd coast to victory.

Fine. Mount Rushmore of Halloween Candy!

1. Twix (non-negotiable)

2. Reese's Cup (could make an argument for No. 1)

3. Peanut M&Ms (regular M&Ms are ass)

4. Almond Joy!

That's right. Almond Joy. I said it. Frankly, I'd put it higher if I thought it was socially acceptable. I love Almond Joys. Such an underrated candy.

Coconut is the opposite of white chocolate. It makes everything better in the chocolate universe. I'd bathe in it if I could.

Also, here's a vet tip: the Twix ice cream bar you find at any gas station across the country is maybe the best thing ever invented. You're welcome.

OK, enough of the real candy. Let's get to the eye-candy. Look away, Libs!

CBS Melanie, Ryan Clark does it AGAIN, & don't say I didn't warn you

I mean, is there ANYONE hotter on the planet right now than Sydney Damn Sweeney? What a run. What a Jordan-esque run.

It's been nearly 12 straight months of absolute nukes.

She started the year by turning on the country in a Hooters outfit on SNL. Then she wore blue jeans and was called a Nazi by the Libs. Then her voter ID showed she was a BIG R Republican as of two summers ago, which should surprise no one because she's sane and hot.

And now, just this week, she opened up Game 4 of the World Series for Fox, downed a hot dog in the bleachers, and freed the nips at some women's power event in insufferable LA.

In fact, Sid had such a dominant night last night, that Sharon Stone even came to her defense. And if anyone knows how to get the crowd going, it's Sharon Stone.

"It's okay to use what mama gave you. It's really fine," she told Variety. "It's hard to be hot, and I think we all know that. It's really okay to use every bit of hotness you have — right here, right now — and go for whatever that is. ... Because who are you not to be beautiful?"

"Let's face it Sydney, your mother was no Sharon Stone!"

Still an all-time great horror movie line. Good to see Sharon isn't completely deranged like the rest of the Hollywood Libs in 2025. Didn't expect it, but happy to welcome it.

VERY quick rapid-fire on the way out. First up? From one Sid to the next, it looks like ring girl Sydney Thomas is going with the rare Playboy/MLB crossover this year for Halloween:

I'm all in, obviously. Blue Jays in 7, as always. Never been more confident.

Next? Quick check-in with ESPN dumbass Ryan Clark on the way out!

I mean … huh? This dude is unreal. He somehow gets dumber every single week. At some point, this run has to end, right?

Right!?

Look at Stephen A. during that little rant. Even he's confused, and this is a dude who last week blamed TRUMP for the NBA scandal!

There are a ton of pricks at ESPN. The list is endless, and tiring. But Ryan Clark is the undisputed king. What a moron. Could you imagine, just for a second, if a black activist got murdered in cold blood for the world to see ONE MONTH AGO, and then a white dude on ESPN went on First Take and bashed his hypothetical statue?

Just really try to imagine the outrage from that. America would burn. We've SEEN it before!

Next-level stuff from Ryan Clark here. Bravo.

OK, take us home, CBS sideline girl Melanie Collins. Save us, please.

Whoof, whoof.

OutKick Nightcaps is a daily column set to run Monday through Friday at 4 p.m. (roughly, we’re not robots).

Is Ryan Clark the dumbest person in media? Email me at Zach.Dean@OutKick.com.