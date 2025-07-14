CBS Girl Jenny Dell Counts Down To Football In A Bikini, Paige Spiranac In A Wonder Woman Swimsuit & JD's Run!

Jenny Dell and Paige Spiranac continue to lead the way this summer.

Well, we've made it – the absolute slowest few days of the year on the sports calendar. Now, that's not completely true given that we have the Home Run Derby tonight and the MLB All-Star Game tomorrow, but let's be honest – Jason Giambi and Ken Griffey Jr. ain't walking through those derby doors.

Here's the good news, though: we've got British Open golf waiting for us on the other side. Not a bad little consolation prize. You take the next few days to rest and refocus, and then BAM! – we're onto the final major of the season and officially into the second half of the sports year.

So watch some dingers tonight, watch the All-Star Game tomorrow – even though it's being played in Atlanta, where it was supposed to be played in 2021 before Rob Manfred virtue-signaled his ass off – and then dial it in for a big second half. Let's roll.

Welcome to a Monday Nightcaps – the one where Jenny Dell counts us down to football season in a bikini.

What else? I've got Paige Spiranac and the best of the rest from a loaded weekend of #content. We then throw it back to awesome All-Star week moments from back when the game was actually good, and round out the day with Chip and Joanna Gaines.

Weird for this class, right? Not when you see why everyone is PISSED at them!

Grab you nothing to celebrate National Nude Day, and then immediately cover yourself up because we have some class around here. THEN settle in for a Monday 'Cap!

Jenny Ain't Nude, But She Also Ain't Shy!

Gonna go ahead and give everyone a Monday treat since it's the middle of the summer and y'all probably have better things to be doing.

But, you chose to spend at least a few minutes of your days here in Nightcaps class, and that takes incredible dedication. It's why we win awards, you know. Because of you guys.

Anyway, it is National Nude Day. Not quite sure how one celebrates such a day beyond just walking around naked, but I'm sure some random #content creator out there will get creative.

While CBS sideline reporter Jenny Dell didn't quite celebrate this great day the way God intended, she did hit the boat over the weekend to gear us up for the final push to football season.

We just did a countdown last week, so I'm not gonna rehash it quite this soon, but SEC Media Days take place this week, and that's usually a good indicator that practice is on deck.

Hang tight, folks. We're almost there.

What A Weekend Of #Content!

I know Jenny is a CBS girl, so I feel a little dirty always welcoming her to class, but come on. Talent is talent, and I'd argue there is no sideline reporter in the field right now with the talent Jenny's bringing to the table.

Erin Andrews will always be the GOAT, and we're blessed at Fox to have her locked up for a long time. Congrats on the new contract extension, Erin! I just signed one with OutKick, too, but I have a feeling our numbers aren't even in the same stratosphere. Maybe one day.

Anyway, while Jenny and the Big Ten on CBS crew gears up for a terrible slate of games this year (sad), the SEC on ABC is ready to roll, too.

They bat leadoff in the best #content from over the weekend:

Chip, Joanna, JD's Run & Paigeviews!

I mean, what a weekend! You guys made lemonade out of lemons. Once again, you found a way. Insane. Couple of thoughts …

1. Home Run Derby tonight? Ain't what it used to be, obviously. Look at those scenes from Fenway. We had guys like Griffey, Sosa and McGuire all cranking bombs back-to-back-to-back.

Now we're getting ready to watch … O'neil Cruz? No offense to him, by the way, because he hits absolute TANKS, but still. God, I miss late-'90s baseball. What a time.

2. Baker being an absolute pro at shotgunning a beer is maybe the least surprising thing I've ever seen. Ever.

3. Didn't have Elmo being an anti-semite on the ‘ol bingo card. Love the energy we’re working with right now.

4. Chip and Joanna? Yeah, everyone hates them now!

Let's dive in. Rapid-fire time:

No! Not Chip and Joanna! Look, I don't really give a crap. I don't. I grew up with Chip and Joanna on in my house all the time because I had a mom addicted to HGTV. What was their show called? Fixer Upper?

Whatever it was, I feel like I've inadvertently seen every episode … twice.

Anyway, this was a … bold … choice for them. I'll say that. Seems like an unforced error. If Bud Light and Target taught us anything, it's that you don't mess with the southern/suburban mom.

The good news for Chip and Jo, however, is that Trump will almost assuredly do something in the next few days that'll push this so far out of the news cycle, it'll be like it never happened.

Or, you know, JD will try to save his kid from plunging into Thunder Mountain railroad, and the beta boys on the left will act like he's the next Tim Walz.

Seriously:

Hilarious. This video of our great VP running up a hill to catch his kid at Disney is currently going viral because the Libs all think it makes JD look bad. They're too stupid – and clearly don't have kids (shocker) – to realize this is Dad 101.

That's a "dad run" if I've ever seen one. I've done it a million times with my toddler … today alone! When a kid escapes – and they always do – you throw all your dignity out the window.

Your one and only goal is to track that kid down as swiftly as possible. JD's spidey-sense started tingling here at just the right time, and he pounced.

Once again, the left looks like a bunch of morons. Remember when I was talking about the southern suburban moms? This will play with them. Big time.

OK, that's it for today. Take us into a big week, Paige Spiranac!

Let's go have one.

