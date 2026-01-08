Kylie Beck Prepared For The Fiesta Bowl By Training With The Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders

Carson Beck's sister Kylie prepared for the Fiesta Bowl by training with the Cowboys cheerleaders.

The No. 10-ranked Miami Hurricanes took care of business on New Year's Eve and sent No. 2-ranked Ohio State, last year's National Champions, packing. The 24-14 win proved The U wasn’t just a College Football Playoff pretender.

Prior to the kickoff of the Cotton Bowl, there were questions about whether quarterback Carson Beck was prepared for the spotlight. Those questions still remain. He wasn’t asked to do a lot and threw for just 138 yards and a touchdown in the win.

The OutKick Culture Department wasn’t focusing our energy on that aspect of the game, we were looking for the next potential viral star. Credit to us for having our heads focused on the radar, because we correctly identified Kylie Beck.

SIGN UP for The Daily OutKick. New Look, Same Attitude.

The former Georgia Bulldogs cheerleader made up for her brother's lack of numbers with views and bookmarks of her own. And she did it without showing up repeatedly on TV during the game.

That's not easy to do, but she's used to doing difficult things. Kylie didn’t sit around and wait for the Fiesta Bowl to arrive. Just because she's not on the sidelines in Athens anymore doesn’t mean the work ends.

Kylie Beck Keeps Training While Miami Keeps Winning

While the Hurricanes were preparing for their semifinals match-up against No. 6-ranked Ole Miss, she was training with the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders.

Kyle attended a two and a half day workshop they call the DCC Prep Intensive. The training, which she started attending back in 2023, prepares aspiring candidates for their auditions.

The preparation for the auditions includes DCC choreography, you're not born knowing their routines and iconic kickline by heart. They give you tips on styling, makeup, hair, and general performance techniques.

The DCC Prep Intensive also covers DCC culture and history, you get a Football 101 lesson, and it's an opportunity to network with other cheerleaders who want to be Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders.

You're not going through all that if you can’t handle the spotlight. We knew that before the second round had even arrived. Kylie Beck will once again show up prepared should her number be called.

They're one win away from playing for a National Championship. This is what all the reps were for during the regular season.