Carson Beck's Sister Kylie Is Ready To Be A CFB Playoff Star

With the first round of the College Football Playoff in the rearview, it's time to separate the pretenders from the contenders. The Miami Hurricanes are the lowest ranked team remaining and scored the least amount of points of any first round winner.

It was an ugly game against Texas A&M, but a win is a win. They’re going to find out if they have what it takes on New Year's Eve when they take on the No. 2 ranked, and reigning National Champions, Ohio State.

Is quarterback Carson Beck, who transferred to Miami after five years at Georgia, prepared for the spotlight? We'll find out, but he's not the only member of his family who could make a name for themselves on Wednesday night.

Beck's sister Kylie, a former Georgia cheerleader, could find herself on camera during the second round game. She could end up being the next viral College Football Playoff star driving searches and bombarding algorithms everywhere.

Unlike her brother, there aren’t any questions about whether she's ready for the spotlight or not. She hasn’t been putting in the work all season to not show up on the biggest stage. Kylie Beck is ready.

Kylie Beck is Prepared for New Year’s Eve and the National Stage

Whether it's a random fan in the stands, a family member of a player, or a girlfriend, there have been countless examples of the hearts and minds of the internet being captivated during big games.

When the lights are the brightest, the stars shine. That's undeniable. That's just a fact. It happens every season, sometimes unexpectedly, and sometimes you can see it coming from a mile away.

Kylie Beck falls into the seeing it from a mile away category. This is why she left Georgia with her brother. She could have stuck around and hung out in Athens, but she didn't.

She spent the entire season laying the groundwork for what's next. What's next could very well be a run as a College Football Playoff star.

Buckle up!