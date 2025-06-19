Capri Sun Makes Big Move (Literally) As Larger Drink Pouches Sell Out Immediately

The limited-edition Capri Sun pouch can hold three times as much fruit juice as the original.

Capri Sun is back in a big, BIG way.

On June 16th, the popular flavored juice drink released a limited number of extra-long, 15-inch Summer Solstice flavored drinks to celebrate the longest day of the year in what proved to be a massively successful viral marketing move.

The result was absolute Capri chaos as the Walmart-exclusive pouches immediately sold out within minutes on their website. A follow-up release on June 17th produced the same results as well, as suddenly Capri Sun is cool again.

CAPRI SUN LAUNCHED LARGER DRINK POUCHES EXCLUSIVELY WITH WALMART

The 15-inch Capri Sun exclusive drink pouches were originally being sold for only $1.50 a piece on the Walmart website, an absolute steal when you consider that the pouch holds 20 ounces of the delicious flavored fruit juice, which is more than three times the original Capri Sun drink size of 6 ounces!

And yes, for those wondering - the larger pouches also came with a bigger straw.

"We know our fans love discovering new twists on our iconic pouch, but the response to our longest pouch ever blew us away," Senior Brand Manager Jessica Barker told USA TODAY. "Both drops sold out in just minutes - four and six, to be exact - which is a pretty clear sign that our fans are just as serious about fun as we are."

Capri Sun's massively quick sellout shows just how popular the nostalgic drink has become. What was once a millennial-favorite drink has now found its way into the TikTok generation and beyond with no sign of slowing down.

And believe me, the passion is high.

For example, when I wrote about a rumored change from Capri Sun's drink pouches to plastic bottles last year, the result was Capri connoisseurs taking to social media to rip the beverage company with such intense criticism you'd think it was WNBA players being mad at Caitlin Clark's success.

Capri Sun had to quickly release a statement alerting drink fanatics that the plastic bottles were not replacing the classic drink pouch, but rather would be another option to quench their thirst.

HEADING TO STORES?

There's no word yet on whether the beverage company will release more of the larger, 15-inch pouches, but considering that the Summer Solstice drink has already sold out multiple times this past week, and it's not even summer yet, I wouldn't be surprised if we start seeing them pop up in Walmart stores across the country sooner than later!

Regardless, make sure to keep it here as I'll be all over the latest Capri Sun updates for my fellow millennials out there and, apparently, now, Gen Z as well!